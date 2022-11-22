NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T Stadium

NCAA is bringing the Final Four back to North Texas Photo by Creative Commons

ARLINGTON- The NCAA Men's Final Four is returning to North Texas.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected to host the 2030 Men's Final Four.

This will be the third time that North Texas has been chosen to host a Men's Final Four; the first two times were in 1986 at Dallas' Reunion Arena and in 2014 at AT&T Stadium.

We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the NCAA, its institutions, partners, and fans back to North Texas and AT&T Stadium in 2030,” said Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Our region and its commitment to invest in the future gives us incredible assets to provide great experiences and create a lasting impact with the Final Four. We are ready for basketball’s greatest game in 2030.”

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced that the 2031 Women's Final Four will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, making North Texas the host of the collegiate big dance in back-to-back years. The 2031 Women's Final Four is scheduled to take place April 4-6.

We are thrilled that the NCAA has again chosen North Texas as host of the 2030 Men’s Final Four,” said executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission Monica Paul in a statement.

As we like to say, everything is bigger here in Texas. And when it comes to college basketball, nothing is bigger than the Final Four, Paul said. "Having been selected as a host for the 2031 Women’s Final Four yesterday, today’s announcement further solidifies our region as a proud partner to elite basketball and premier experiences.”

The last time the NCAA Men's Final Four was hosted by AT&T Stadium, an attendance record of nearly 80,000 was set that still stands.

That year, as you may recall, UConn defeated Kentucky to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. It was the second title UConn captured in a four-year span.

In their newest Lone Star endeavor, the NCAA hopes to once again strike gold and drive attendance to new heights.

This is indeed a festive week for the Big 12," said Commissioner Brett Yormark. "We are thrilled with the news that we will host the 2030 Men's Final Four in Arlington in addition to the 2031 Women's Final Four in Dallas. As home to the last two men's basketball national champions, we look forward to staging this marquee event along with hosting men's preliminary rounds three of the next four seasons and the 2023 Women's Final Four."

Things certainly seem to be going in North Texas' favor as of late. In addition to these two major announcements, Globe Life Field in Arlington has recently been declared the host of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which could generate roughly $90 million for the region.

AT&T Stadium was also the host of the most recent WrestleMania pay-per-view.

According to the WWE, 156,352 fans from every U.S. state and 53 different countries came to Dallas to attend the event. The attendance numbers for the event surpassed the previous record held by WrestleMania 32, which was also held in AT&T Stadium.

Perhaps everything truly is bigger in Texas.

Leading up to its Lone Star State edition, the Men's Final Four will be held in Detroit (2027), Las Vegas (2028), and Indianapolis (2029), the NCAA announced.