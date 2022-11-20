Governor Abbott buses migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ D.C residence, challenges her comments about border being secure

Getty Images

TEXAS- Governor Abbott has once again sent a group of migrants to the doorstep of vice president Kamala Harris.

For months, Governor Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States. In September, this initiative was sparked national outrage when Govenor Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.

We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Abbott tweeted in announcing the transport.

Many, including Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, were offended by this notion and said that the migrants involved were being treated like cargo in order to further a political argument.

I do have a reaction. I think it was shameful," Emhoff said at an event. "These are human beings. These are people."

They needed to be treated with dignity and kindness and respect and they weren’t,” Emhoff added. “And we have so-called leaders in this country who, rather than focusing on what’s good for the public within their own states, they’re using people as pawns for a political stunt.”

The first time around, Abbott sent several buses, carrying nearly 150 migrants to the Naval Observatory where Harris resides in September. He followed up by sending around 80 more in October. Before reaching Texas, the state said the migrants traveled from countries such as Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela.

This time around, to further prove that the border is not "secure" as Harris boasted it was on NBC’s “Meet the Press," there were two more buses sent to her D.C residence.

Gov. Abott said in a statement that the practice of migrants being dropped off in Washington, D.C., will continue.

The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," said Gov. Abbott. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Despite the practice sparking national debate on how unethical it may be, Abbott seems relentless in his pursuit to send a message to VP Kamala Harris about the security of the border.

She’s the border czar, and we felt that if she won’t come down to see the border, if President [Joe] Biden will not come down and see the border, we will make sure they see it firsthand. … And listen, there’s more where that came from,” Abbott said to Lubbock radio station KFYO.

So far, VP Kamala Harris has largely ignored the hundreds of migrants being sent to her door and has not publicly issued a response to Governor Abbott.

Tabbed to handle border control and immigration by President Joe Biden, it is strange to see Harris go mute over something that is sparking national outrage. Perhaps this second wave of migrants will lead her to make a statement, but as of now, no comment has been made by the vice president.