Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024

Major League Baseball

ARLINGTON- The MLB All-Star Game is headed to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Rangers were awarded the 2024 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday. It will be the second time that Texas has hosted the Midsummer Classic (1995) and the first time they will do so at Globe Life Field, which opened its gates in 2020.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Although Globe Life Field has only been open for a couple of years, it has already proven its worth around the league. During a pandemic-stricken 2020 MLB season, Globe Life Field was chosen to host the World Series that year.

"The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as a terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage."

Texas joins Seattle (2023) and Philadelphia (2026) as future sites of the Midsummer Classic. The Mariners are hosting next year's All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

In addition to the 2024 All-Star Game, the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Park will host the Home Run Derby and other all-star-related festivities during the week-long celebration.

All-Star Week currently includes a prospect-centric game, The Futures Game, a celebrity softball game, MLB’s amateur draft, a host of fan experiences dubbed “Play Ball Park,” a parade, a red carpet show, and other events tailored to the market.

According to the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, which sponsored the bid alongside the governments of Arlington and Fort Worth, the game will have an economic impact of $90 million on the region.

For comparison's sake, this would be a greater financial impact than the recent World Series run by the Phillies, in which they generated $78 million for the city of Philadelphia.

DFW and Arlington-based hotels may be the biggest winners, as they are sure to fill up during All-Star weekend. The MLB alone plans to reserve 20,000 hotel stays for the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, just to provide a glimpse of how busy things can get.

Aside from the financial impact, the Rangers brass is excited to showcase the newest stadium in the league to the world in 2024.

The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” Rangers majority owner and managing partner Ray Davis said. "With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic."

We want to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred, the State of Texas and the Governor’s Office, the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth and all of the dedicated officials from the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Visit Fort Worth for their efforts in bringing this showcase event to the area."

The last time the Rangers hosted the All-Star Game was in 1995 at the Ballpark in Arlington (now Choctaw Stadium), the only time the franchise has hosted the Midsummer Classic. In that All-Star Game, the National League defeated the American League, 3-2. Rangers catcher Iván Rodríguez started for the AL and pitcher Kenny Rogers joined him as the other Texas representative.

This time around, the city of Arlington has a lot more to offer fans than it did in 1995 and the all-star week experience will be one that people don't want to miss.