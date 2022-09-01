Dallas, TX

Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day Weekend

Jalyn Smoot

Dallas will host the fifth annual Riverfront Jazz Festival this Labor Day weekend with Grammy award-winning musician Erykah Badu as the headliner.

Badu, a Dallas native, is also an honorary chair member of the festival.

Like previous years, the Riverfront Jazz Festival will feature a blend of blues, neo-soul, r&b, and, of course, jazz. There will also be a showcase stage for promising young artists from the Dallas/Fort Worth area schools and music programs in day-long back-to-back performances.

In addition to the music festivities, there will also be food and business vendors present for concert attendees to shop at.

In total, the Riverfront Jazz Festival is a three-day event that will take place this weekend September 2-4, 2022. Here's a quick peeatof the upcoming schedule:

Opening Night

The event will begin with a happy hour and unveiling session from 4:30-6 p.m at the Dallas Convention Center Theatre Complex. This session is free to the public and everyone is welcome to visit.

Later in the night, around 7 p.m, the first performances are set to begin. Set 1 will include a slew of upcoming artists before closing the night with music icon Erykah Badu.

Badu perfectly embodies the music genres present at the event and should be the perfect closer to night one of the festival.

Day 2

The second day of the festival will be dedicated to music performances from promising young artists.

There will be performances back-to-back the entire day in what is sure to be quite the show in Dallas. Day 2 will take place primarily at the Promising Young Artists stage, which is sponsored by the Dallas Mavericks.

Day 3

After providing a space for the youth to shine, the festival will round out with a dedication to blues. The final day will feature various music performances from 2-10 p.m.

Here's a list of the artists that will perform on Day 3: Myles Sturns & Miles Johnson, Alexis Berry, Ja'Kira Richardson, Wryane Simmons, Karri Sneed, Hale Butcher, Honey, Tukevia, Nychelle Winters, and John Aqua

Tickets

To purchase tickets to the event, please visit the official Riverfront Jazz Festival website here.

Tickets for 1-day admission are $69 for general admission and $79 for VIP access.

For 3-day access, tickets are $109 for general admission and $159 for VIP access.

Sponsors

The event will be put on by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters and boasts a wealth of other sponsors.

Chief among them include the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, the Dallas Mavericks, City of Dallas, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, DART, CBS 11, Magic 94.5, and Lexus.

