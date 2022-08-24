American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LngRh_0hTmKTWq00
Boom Supersonic

American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.

American Airlines could end up ordering up to 40 jets but will begin testing with half the amount. The total cost of the purchase has not yet been disclosed, but Boom Supersonic CEO Brett Scholl said that the company charges $200 million per jet during a 2020 interview.

If those numbers still hold true, American Airlines would be on the hook for a whopping $4 billion invoice.

The specifics of the purchase will be subject to a finalized purchase agreement with future agreed upon milestones and other terms, including customary requirements and conditions," AA spokesman Rob Himler said.

American Airlines is the second largest airline in the world and was last valued at $6 billion in 2020.

The Overture aircraft model that American Airlines ordered is still in the design stage and a few years away from taking the skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbqft_0hTmKTWq00
Boom Supersonic

Boom is designing the Overture to be able to travel at Mach 1.7, twice the speed of today's fastest commercial aircraft, with a range of 4,250 nautical miles. Passengers would be able to fly from Miami to London in less than five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours, according to Boom.

Before taking flight, the Overture aircraft will have to meet stringent industry standards, as supersonic air travel was previously outlawed globally. It was not until 2003, that the Concorde agreement was retired by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and British Airways.

The agreement was put in place to outlaw clunky, loud aircraft that caused extreme noise disruption during flight. The FAA has banned supersonic flights over U.S. land since 1973.

In 2018, fifteen years removed from the last Concorde flight, U.S regulators are weighing rule changes to allow testing of early-stage supersonic jets. As airlines sought ways to expedite the process of air travel, supersonic jets grew as a popular option.

With the Concorde agreement now a thing of the past, Boom expects to roll out their supersonic Overture aircraft in 2025.

Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” AA Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said in a statement. "We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers."

This latest move by American Airlines, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, could be an economic boon for Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVfGL_0hTmKTWq00
Boom Supersonic

Fort Worth business leaders say it’s also too early to predict what DFW-based supersonic flights could mean for industrial and corporate recruitment.

The purchase of the Overture supersonic aircraft presents an exciting opportunity for American Airlines, and we look forward to seeing how that agreement is fleshed out over time,” said Robert Sturns, director of economic development for the city of Fort Worth.

American Airlines is not the only major carrier to sign a deal with Boom Supersonic. Last year, United Airlines agreed to purchase 15 Overture jets from Boom.

Both airlines are expected to begin rollouts in 2025 with the first flights set for 2026.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American Airlines# Texas# Travel# Boom Supersonic# Business

Comments / 63

Published by

Local DFW reporter with a focus on business, environmental justice, music, politics, and major events https://linktr.ee/JustJalyn_

Dallas, TX
2909 followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

Dallas, TX

Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup

DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, TX

Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coach

LANCASTER, Texas- A youth football game took a turn for the worst Sunday night when a brawl between coaches led to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke has raised $4M more than Governor Abbott since June, but both candidates could shatter donation records

Democratic gubernational candidate Beto O'Rourke and Governor Abbott are in the heat of one of the most intense Texas governor races in history, one that could end with both men having their names etched in Texas history.

Read full story
66 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke receives a $1M donation from billionaire George Soros on the first day of his 'Drive for Texas' tour

AUSTIN- Billionaire businessman and Democratic donor George Soros made a donation of $1 million to gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s (D) campaign. In addition to Soros, O’Rourke received $1 million each from Tench and Simone Coxe, a high-powered Silicon Valley couple who moved to Austin last year. He’s a former GOP donor and venture capitalist, while she co-founded public relations firm Blanc & Otus.

Read full story
275 comments
Dallas, TX

Walmart to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles and begin the first wave of testing in Dallas this summer

Walmart to debut all-electric delivery vehicles in Dallas this summerWalmart. Walmart has signed a definitive agreement with Canoo, a high-tech advanced mobility company, to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.

Read full story
11 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Uvalde shooting surveillance footage reveals the police were even more useless than we thought

Screenshot of Uvalde shooting surveillance footage released to the public. UVALDE- Segments of a 77-minute surveillance video that captures the hallways of Robb Elementary during the horrific Uvalde shooting were released to the public yesterday.

Read full story
184 comments
Texas State

Texas grid that powers 70% of the state is at risk of failure and streaming and cryptocurrency are its biggest threats

ERCOT warns that Texas grid struggling to meet record demands, at risk of failureGetty Images. Heading into the summer, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) predicted that Texas would demand the highest amount of energy in its history as residents try to keep cool against the record-breaking temperatures.

Read full story
163 comments
Dallas, TX

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.

Read full story
368 comments
Dallas, TX

Low-cost online pharmacy founded by Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban could save Medicare billions of dollars annually

Mark Cuban could save Americans billions of dollars in prescription drug subscriptionsjdlasica/Creative Commons. Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban plans to revolutionize the modern prescription drug industry as we know it with the introduction of his low-cost pharmacy Cost-Plus Drug Co.

Read full story
35 comments
Dallas, TX

Ten legitimately fun things to do in Dallas before the summer ends

Listed below are ten legitimately cool things to do in Dallas this summerDallas- Lighthouse Immersive. Tuesday marked the first official day of summer and as the ever-popular pop star Drake once said, it is time to start wearing less and going out more.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Hundreds of Black business owners gather in Dallas during Juneteenth weekend for the Afro Soca Love Marketplace event

Dallas hosts Black business owners at Afro Soca LoveJalyn Smoot/NewsBreak. Just one day before Juneteenth, Dallas became the latest city to host the Afro Soca Love tour, one of the biggest Black-owned marketplaces and conventions in the nation.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Plans for a $30 billion Dallas-to-Houston bullet train hit a snag after its project leader Carlos Aguilar resigns

Proposed Dallas-to-Houston bullet train would travel between the two cities in 90 minutesRendering provided by Texas Central. After nearly six years of pounding the drum for a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, CEO of Texas Central Carlos Aguilar is resigning.

Read full story
99 comments
Dallas, TX

London-based musician Samm Henshaw brings 'Untidy Soul' tour to Dallas, shines at the House of Blues

Samm Henshaw ignites Dallas crowdBrysen Smith/staybryght. British-Nigerian soul singer Samm Henshaw kicked off his United States tour earlier this month at the Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to lead Texas and the majority of the nation in job growth over the next five years

Texas has led the nation in recovering from the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now projected to lead the state in new jobs over the next five years, according to the newest forecast from The Perryman Group.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Former Dallas-based KKK headquarters being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition

Texas artists plan to renovate and transform former KKK site into a center of arts and healingTimothy Brestowski/Courtesy of Transform 1012 N. Main Street. Just over a century ago, in 1921, Fred Rouse, a Black butcher, was brutally lynched in Fort Worth, Texas in front of a crowd of over 100 onlookers.

Read full story
51 comments
Texas State

Texas now leads the nation in Fortune 500 companies. A deeper look into what makes Texas so lucrative to big businesses

Dallas leapfrogs New York as state with the most Fortune 500 companiesGetty Images. Texas has the most Fortune 500 companies of any state, according to the 68th annual Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations, with 53 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters that call the Lone Star State home.

Read full story
13 comments
Uvalde, TX

Daniel Defense- maker of the rifle used in the Uvalde shooting- could face lawsuits, withdraws from the NRA convention

Daniel Defense withdraws from NRA convention following Uvalde shootingLisa Marie Pane/AP. Daniel Defense is one of the largest privately held gun manufacturers in the country and boasts sales nearing $100 million, according to Forbes.

Read full story
123 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy