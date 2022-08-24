Lancaster, TX

Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coach

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZXRV_0hHw2bbP00
Twitter/Eric Capper

LANCASTER, Texas- A youth football game took a turn for the worst Sunday night when a brawl between coaches led to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city.

Yaqub Salik Talib, brother of former NFL Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, has been identified as the suspect in the killing of youth football coach Mike Hickmon.

Eyewitnesses state that Talib and Hickmon were locked in a heated exchange after the game and even briefly brawled before Talib opened fire and killed Hickmon.

Ciciely Hickmon told CNN that her brother was coaching his son’s team when the gunfire erupted. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren, Ciciely Hickmon said.

Mike was an amazing husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, friend and coach. Our family is grieving. Right now, we don’t see an end to our grief,” the family said in a statement. “We miss him immensely. We always will. We will love him forever.”

Hickmon, 43, was a coach for one of the teams and was looked at as a pillar in his community in Lancaster. Many in the area are left with a heavy heart in the wake of his loss.

"They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said in an interview with CBS.

Mayes said that the gunfire caught him by surprise and called the incident an extreme overreaction.

"It was too extreme, I wasn't expecting that," Mayes said. "I was so close I thought I was shot."

The shooting occurred in front of a group of nine-year-old kids that were participating in the game, many of whom Mayes says are deeply scarred by the incident.

"Half of them couldn't sleep," Mayes said. "They've been crying, worried, don't want to play football. I mean, what can you expect? They're nine, they're babies."

Tevar Watson, who owns the team and was on another field cleaning up at the time of the shooting, was devastated to hear of the news.

“I think it’s all senseless, man. Yesterday was probably the worst day of my life man," he said. “Lost a good guy. What we call a standup guy, one of the guys that’s there for his family.”

Watson said roughly 80 kids, including Hickmon's son, were in the area when it happened.

Aqib Talib, the famous brother of the shooting suspect, was also at the game when the fatal shooting occurred.

His lawyer issued a statement to TMZ confirming that the former NFL player was present during the shooting and “is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.”

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said.

Aqib, who also has a history of violent outbursts and tenacious behavior, played nine seasons in the NFL. He was drafted in the first round by Tampa Bay in 2008 and won a Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

He retired from the NFL in 2020.

Mike Hickmon, the former coach who was tragically slain, was a former athletic standout in his own right.

Hickmon was a former running back for the University of North Texas and played all five of his collegiate seasons there.

Upon the news of his death, many of Mean Green alumni began sharing their condolences.

“Mike was a mentor for the younger guys,” former UNT quarterback Scott Hall said. “He was an old soul. Even in his 20s, he was very wise. He was calm, laid back, and had wise words for us, whether it was before or after a game.”

In five seasons at UNT, Hickmon carried for 718 yards and five touchdowns. His most notable year came in 1999 when he gained 302 yards on the ground. Three years later, UNT won its second Sun Belt championship with a 38-27 victory over New Mexico State thanks to a two-touchdown performance by Hickmon.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, has since turned himself into police custody. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Shooting# Aqib Talib# NFL# Football

Comments / 2

Published by

Local DFW reporter with a focus on business, environmental justice, music, politics, and major events https://linktr.ee/JustJalyn_

Dallas, TX
2909 followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States

American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.

Read full story
63 comments
Dallas, TX

Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup

DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke has raised $4M more than Governor Abbott since June, but both candidates could shatter donation records

Democratic gubernational candidate Beto O'Rourke and Governor Abbott are in the heat of one of the most intense Texas governor races in history, one that could end with both men having their names etched in Texas history.

Read full story
66 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke receives a $1M donation from billionaire George Soros on the first day of his 'Drive for Texas' tour

AUSTIN- Billionaire businessman and Democratic donor George Soros made a donation of $1 million to gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s (D) campaign. In addition to Soros, O’Rourke received $1 million each from Tench and Simone Coxe, a high-powered Silicon Valley couple who moved to Austin last year. He’s a former GOP donor and venture capitalist, while she co-founded public relations firm Blanc & Otus.

Read full story
275 comments
Dallas, TX

Walmart to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles and begin the first wave of testing in Dallas this summer

Walmart to debut all-electric delivery vehicles in Dallas this summerWalmart. Walmart has signed a definitive agreement with Canoo, a high-tech advanced mobility company, to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.

Read full story
11 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Uvalde shooting surveillance footage reveals the police were even more useless than we thought

Screenshot of Uvalde shooting surveillance footage released to the public. UVALDE- Segments of a 77-minute surveillance video that captures the hallways of Robb Elementary during the horrific Uvalde shooting were released to the public yesterday.

Read full story
184 comments
Texas State

Texas grid that powers 70% of the state is at risk of failure and streaming and cryptocurrency are its biggest threats

ERCOT warns that Texas grid struggling to meet record demands, at risk of failureGetty Images. Heading into the summer, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) predicted that Texas would demand the highest amount of energy in its history as residents try to keep cool against the record-breaking temperatures.

Read full story
163 comments
Dallas, TX

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.

Read full story
368 comments
Dallas, TX

Low-cost online pharmacy founded by Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban could save Medicare billions of dollars annually

Mark Cuban could save Americans billions of dollars in prescription drug subscriptionsjdlasica/Creative Commons. Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban plans to revolutionize the modern prescription drug industry as we know it with the introduction of his low-cost pharmacy Cost-Plus Drug Co.

Read full story
35 comments
Dallas, TX

Ten legitimately fun things to do in Dallas before the summer ends

Listed below are ten legitimately cool things to do in Dallas this summerDallas- Lighthouse Immersive. Tuesday marked the first official day of summer and as the ever-popular pop star Drake once said, it is time to start wearing less and going out more.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Hundreds of Black business owners gather in Dallas during Juneteenth weekend for the Afro Soca Love Marketplace event

Dallas hosts Black business owners at Afro Soca LoveJalyn Smoot/NewsBreak. Just one day before Juneteenth, Dallas became the latest city to host the Afro Soca Love tour, one of the biggest Black-owned marketplaces and conventions in the nation.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Plans for a $30 billion Dallas-to-Houston bullet train hit a snag after its project leader Carlos Aguilar resigns

Proposed Dallas-to-Houston bullet train would travel between the two cities in 90 minutesRendering provided by Texas Central. After nearly six years of pounding the drum for a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, CEO of Texas Central Carlos Aguilar is resigning.

Read full story
99 comments
Dallas, TX

London-based musician Samm Henshaw brings 'Untidy Soul' tour to Dallas, shines at the House of Blues

Samm Henshaw ignites Dallas crowdBrysen Smith/staybryght. British-Nigerian soul singer Samm Henshaw kicked off his United States tour earlier this month at the Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to lead Texas and the majority of the nation in job growth over the next five years

Texas has led the nation in recovering from the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic and the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now projected to lead the state in new jobs over the next five years, according to the newest forecast from The Perryman Group.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Former Dallas-based KKK headquarters being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition

Texas artists plan to renovate and transform former KKK site into a center of arts and healingTimothy Brestowski/Courtesy of Transform 1012 N. Main Street. Just over a century ago, in 1921, Fred Rouse, a Black butcher, was brutally lynched in Fort Worth, Texas in front of a crowd of over 100 onlookers.

Read full story
51 comments
Texas State

Texas now leads the nation in Fortune 500 companies. A deeper look into what makes Texas so lucrative to big businesses

Dallas leapfrogs New York as state with the most Fortune 500 companiesGetty Images. Texas has the most Fortune 500 companies of any state, according to the 68th annual Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations, with 53 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters that call the Lone Star State home.

Read full story
13 comments
Uvalde, TX

Daniel Defense- maker of the rifle used in the Uvalde shooting- could face lawsuits, withdraws from the NRA convention

Daniel Defense withdraws from NRA convention following Uvalde shootingLisa Marie Pane/AP. Daniel Defense is one of the largest privately held gun manufacturers in the country and boasts sales nearing $100 million, according to Forbes.

Read full story
123 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy