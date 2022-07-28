Spirit Airlines calls off $6.6 billion merger with Frontier amid antitrust concerns from President Biden

Creative Commons

For months, Frontier and Spirit Airlines discussed a potential merger that would create the fifth-largest airline in the nation and make them the largest discount carrier in the world.

As recently as June, the merger, which was worth $6.6 billion and would give Frontier a controlling stake in the unified company, seemed like a virtual lock to be completed.

“Our business model is built on low fares — that stimulates travel,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said of the potential merger in an interview. “We’re going to give people even more low fares.”

Pressure from President Biden to keep airline industry prices high and competitive caused the deal for the potential bargain carrier to falter, though.

Last year, President Biden emphasized boosting competition. His Justice Department took legal action against American Airlines and JetBlue, citing that a partnership between the two carriers would be bad for business.

With a partnership with Frontier off the table, Spirit quickly struck a deal with JetBlue. This morning, JetBlue agreed in principle to purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a deal that sent shockwaves around the aviation industry.

“This combination is an exciting opportunity to diversify and expand our network, add jobs and new possibilities for crewmembers, and expand our platform for profitable growth.” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement.

A company merge would give the combined carrier 458 private jets and make it the fifth-largest airline company in the nation.

With the increased inventory of planes, such a deal would allow the unified airline to compete with the likes of Delta, American, Southwest, and United.

However, just like the failed merger between Spirit and Frontier, it is likely that the potential marriage between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines will also face antitrust-related legal issues.

Company mergers aren't a perfect science and there are a ton of legalities that go into such moves. This one is no different and Spirit and JetBlue will have to steer clear of the pressure emitting from the presidential seat to keep the airline market fair (and expensive).

With widespread pilot and flight shortages, though, a partnership between JetBlue and Spirit could benefit an ailing industry.

The airline industry desperately needs a fresh batch of pilots and having another aviation juggernaut in the game could help out.

On paper, the offer pays Spirit shareholders $33.50 in cash for each share of Spirit, plus a $2.50 prepayment per share of cash that will become due after Spirit stockholders approve the deal. That represents a 30% premium over the stock price of Spirit's opening bid on Wednesday.

JetBlue anticipates $600 million to $700 million in annual savings once the transaction is complete. Annual revenue for the combined company is anticipated to be about $11.9 billion, based on 2019 revenues.

If this new deal doesn’t close due to antitrust reasons, JetBlue will pay Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $70 million and stockholders of Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $400 million less any amounts paid to stockholders of Spirit prior to termination.

JetBlue and Spirit will continue to operate independently until the agreement is approved by regulators and Spirit shareholders, with their separate loyalty programs and customer accounts.