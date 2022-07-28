JetBlue agrees in principle to purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion after bidding war with Frontier

Creative Commons

The airline industry got a major shakeup this morning when JetBlue put in a $3.8 billion dollar bid to purchase Spirit Airlines.

If the deal is completed as expected, the combination of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines would be the fifth-largest airline in the nation.

“This combination is an exciting opportunity to diversify and expand our network, add jobs and new possibilities for crewmembers, and expand our platform for profitable growth.” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement.

A company merge would give the combined carrier 458 private jets and would put them amongst the ranks of Southwest, American, Delta, and United, who all have 750 or more planes.

Spirit Airlines was originally going to merge with fellow budget-carrier Frontier before striking a deal with JetBlue. As recently as June, Spirit Airlines executives viewed the partnership with Frontier as the "superior transaction" to the deal with JetBlue.

The would-be merger between Spirit and Frontier was worth $6.6 billion and would have given Frontier a controlling stake.

The plan was for Frontier and Spirit to combine to form a behemoth discount airline.

“Our business model is built on low fares — that stimulates travel,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in an interview. “We’re going to give people even more low fares.”

Issues with shareholder splits and antitrust regulations caused the deal to falter, however.

Last year, President Biden emphasized boosting competition. His Justice Department took legal action against American Airlines and JetBlue, citing that a partnership between the two carriers would be bad for business.

Internally, executives and Spirit brain trust also struggled to make the logistics of a deal with Frontier work. Stakeholders reportedly weren't satisfied with the splits and in the end, they chose to ink a deal with JetBlue.

However, it is likely that the potential marriage between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines will also face antitrust-related legal issues.

Mergers are often complicated and complex, but those within the airline industry are even tougher. Especially with pressure coming from the presidential seat to keep business fair yet competitive.

With widespread pilot and flight shortages, though, a partnership between JetBlue and Spirit could benefit an ailing industry.

The combined carrier would create the fifth-largest airline in the nation and help increase a rapidly declining aviation workforce.

On paper, the offer pays Spirit shareholders $33.50 in cash for each share of Spirit, plus a $2.50 prepayment per share of cash that will become due after Spirit stockholders approve the deal. That represents a 30% premium over the stock price of Spirit's opening bid on Wednesday.

JetBlue anticipates $600 million to $700 million in annual savings once the transaction is complete. Annual revenue for the combined company is anticipated to be about $11.9 billion, based on 2019 revenues.

If this new deal doesn’t close due to antitrust reasons, JetBlue will pay Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $70 million and stockholders of Spirit a reverse break-up fee of $400 million less any amounts paid to stockholders of Spirit prior to termination.

JetBlue and Spirit will continue to operate independently until the agreement is approved by regulators and Spirit shareholders, with their separate loyalty programs and customer accounts.