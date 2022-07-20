Beto O'Rourke has raised $4M more than Governor Abbott since June, but both candidates could shatter donation records

Getty Images

Democratic gubernational candidate Beto O'Rourke and Governor Abbott are in the heat of one of the most intense Texas governor races in history, one that could end with both men having their names etched in Texas history.

As they enter into the thick of campaigning season, donations for both parties are running rampant. Just yesterday, as he kicked off his 'Drive for Texas' tour, O'Rourke received $3 million toward his efforts to unseat Governor Abbott.

Since June 30, 2022, O'Rourke has raised $4 million more than Governor Abbott. Furthermore, O’Rourke reported raising $27.6 million from late February through June, which is the most a candidate for state office in Texas has ever raised in a single reporting period.

However, even with the record-breaking donations for O'Rourke, Governor Abbott still has the financial advantage over his Democratic rival.

Abbott began the election process with a staggering $55 million in campaign funding and has earned an additional $25 million this year.

Here is a breakdown of how the two candidates have spent the money thus far:

Texas Ethics Commission

While Texans gave $14.5 million to the Democrat’s campaign, nearly half of O’Rourke’s record-breaking $27.6 million fundraising haul came from out-of-state donors.

Again, even with O'Rourke exceeding donation expectations, Governor Abbott still possesses twice as much cash on hand.

Still, with a few more months to go before the elections in November, it is likely that both candidates wind up setting new records for donations for a Texas state office role.

A large reason they are able to earn so much is because of the lack of donation restrictions in Texas. Unlike most states, Texas does not limit those running for state office to donations of $2,900 or less.

This has allowed both O'Rourke and Abbott to load up as they gear up for the final face-off in November.

Together, the candidates have raised $78 million, spent $68 million, and have about $70 million remaining in their campaign coffers.