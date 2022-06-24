Dallas, TX

Study reveals Love Field Airport has a $4.8B economic impact on Dallas

Jalyn Smoot

Dallas Love Field yielded nearly $5B for Dallas in 2021

Dallas Love Field Airport generated $4.8 billion in economic activity for Dallas in the last fiscal year.

The striking, nearly $5 billion revenue marker makes Love Field one of the biggest breadwinners in Dallas and could pave the way for company expansion.

The study was conducted by Weinstein, Clower & Associates per the request of the Dallas City Council and is the first-ever economic study completed for the airport.

Bernard Weinstein, principal of Weinstein, Clower & Associates, detailed some of the biggest takeaways from the report.

Weinstein discovered that the airport's economic output is roughly five times the amount of money invested into it. Economic activity supported more than 20,000 jobs and $1.5 billion in wages, salaries, and benefits.

Dallas was a major beneficiary of the robust airport market and received over $41 million in city sales and property tax from Love Field.

"The measured economic impact from both the capital program and the operations of Love Field is really quite substantial," Weinstein said. "That capital improvement program has clearly been a tremendous investment for the city of Dallas. It has paid off many times."

On the operational side, visitor spending by passengers arriving at Love Field from out of town totaled about $245 million in the last fiscal year. In the fiscal year prior to the pandemic, visitors spent $645 million at Dallas Love Field Airport, signaling potential room for improvement as the country recovers economically from the pandemic.

Weinstein believes that the massive economic output of Love Field is enough to justify airport expansion, a sentiment the city of Dallas appears to agree with when looking at their recent investments.

Dallas spent more than $611 million in the last fiscal year on capital improvements at Love Field. Cumulative spending during the entire capital improvement program totaled almost $1.1 billion, generating $1.4 billion in economic output.

Weinstein estimated adding 10 gates to Love Field would create 10,000 jobs and provide another $2 billion in additional economic impact. He also said the expansion is badly needed for one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S.

Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the U.S Census Bureau.

Among all U.S metro areas, the DFW had the most incoming residents (54,319) from July 2020 to July 2021. With nearly 8 million people now living in Dallas, a little more room at the airport could certainly help.

Members of the Dallas City Council aren't as enthused, though, and worry that expanding the airport would cause problems for the neighboring areas.

"I can understand how you might logically go to we've got room for additional gates and the economic benefit of that would be tremendous, and all I can think of was that would buy all the Kevlar I would need when the neighbors start complaining to me about the sound," Council member Gay Donnell Willis said.

Council members Cara Mendelsohn and Jesse Moreno expressed a similar sentiment. Moreno also said he thinks the city should consider expanding Dallas Executive Airport instead of Love Field.

Director of Aviation Mark Duebner said the city has had discussions about expanding Executive Airport in preparation for the possibility of making commercial flights available.

