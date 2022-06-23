Ten legitimately fun things to do in Dallas before the summer ends

Listed below are ten legitimately cool things to do in Dallas this summer Dallas- Lighthouse Immersive

Tuesday marked the first official day of summer and as the ever-popular pop star Drake once said, it is time to start wearing less and going out more.

Below, I highlight ten Dallas hotspots to ensure that you have a scrapbook-worthy summer.

Smell the roses at the Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

For a breath of fresh air and an awe-inspiring view of an array of flowers, consider visiting the Dallas Arboretum this summer.

The Dallas Arboretum attracted 1,025,052 visitors in 2021 Jalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

Dallas Arboretum boasts over 60 acres of land showcasing over 20 different species of plants. The gardens have been open to the public since 1984 and general admission is less than $20 for adults and kids this summer.

NewsBreak reporter Jalyn Smoot takes a flick of the Dallas Arboretum Jalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

Walking the full 66 acres of the Dallas Arboretum is no joke so I'd advise bringing an umbrella for shade but the sights make the exercise well worth it.

Each year, Dallas Arboretum ranks atop TripAdvisor's best tourist spots in the DFW, and for good reason. I mean, where else are you going to find a peacock made exclusively out of plant life?

Jalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

Beat the heat and head to the waterpark

There are waterparks all around Texas but perhaps none finer than the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prarie.

Less than a half-hour away from most parts of Dallas, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is a great place for families to stay cool and have some fun.

Grand Prarie Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is the largest waterpark in Texas Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is MASSIVE and boasts over 80,000 square feet. Additionally, due to its retractable roof, the waterpark is open year-round.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

Eleven waterslides are featured on the waterpark's slide tower, and three of these slides are 'first of their kind' within the waterpark industry. An outdoor wave pool will be sure to excite, as well as birthday parties, private rentals, and events, which will be held year-round.

Remedy your nostalgia at the National Videogame Museum

Mario greets guests at NVM National Videogame Museum

Less than an hour away from Dallas stands the largest videogame museum in the entire country.

Located in Frisco, the National Videogame Museum boasts the largest collection of playable gaming consoles in the world.

Everything from the Atari to the Xbox One is in stock at the National Videogame Museum and visitors are encouraged to let the nostalgia flow.

NVM offers various playable gaming consoles for all ages National Videogame Museum

National Videogame Museum

General admission to enter the National Videogame Museum is $12 for adults and $10 for kids 10 years and under.

Get lost in the arts at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas

Immersive Van Gogh room Dallas- Lighthouse Immersive

This summer, you can also submerge yourself into the arts of legends at Dallas- Lighthouse Immersive.

Each multimedia room is filled with floor-to-ceiling projections and the vibe is set accordingly to smooth, complementary music.

Frida Kahlo exhibit Dallas- Lighthouse Immersive

Tickets for the Van Gogh immersive experience are on sale now and the exhibit will be open to the public starting July 1.

Immersive exhibits for Monet and the Impressionists will also debut next month.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas is located at 507 S Harwood Street in the heart of Dallas.

Take a trip on the wild side with an animal safari

Fossil Rim Wildlife

Feeling up for an adventure? Test your bravery with a 90-minute wildlife tour at Fossil Rim.

Giraffes, zebras, wildebeests, and rhinos can all be found at this scenic safari adventure.

About one-and-a-half hours away from DFW airport, those interested will need to travel a bit for this one, but the trip is sure to be well worth it.

Zebras spotted at Fossil Rim Wildlife safari Fossil Rim Wildlife

Ease your mind at the Fort Worth Water Gardens

Fort Worth Water Gardens

Long before Kendrick Lamar used the aquatic arena for his N95 music video, the Fort Worth Water Gardens was one of the best spots in the DFW to clear your mental.

As Texans search for ways to beat the heat, consider a trip to the Fort Worth Water Gardens.

Near Urban Park, this tranquil environment is sure to relieve stress and fill your dopamine quota for the day.

Take in a sky-high view of Dallas

View of Dallas skyline Dallas Reunion Tower

If you're looking for a great date spot or a phenomenal view this summer, kill two birds with one stone at Dallas Reunion Tower.

Bar area inside of Dallas Reunion Tower Dallas Reunion Tower

From the elevated heights of Dallas Reunion Tower, visitors can gaze at the full breadth of Dallas while enjoying a drink.

Enjoy authentic Dallas soul food at Sweet Georgia Brown

Dallas soul food joint Sweet Georgia Brown Jalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

No summer bucket list is complete without food and nobody can claim to be a Dallas food connoisseur until they have tried Sweet Georgia Brown.

Sweet Georgia Brown, a soul food restaurant with arguably the best chicken in town, is one of the best food spots in all of Dallas.

Patrons ponder the soul food selection at Sweet Georgia Brown Jalyn Smoot/NewsBreak

Sweet Georgia Brown offers some of the best catfish, chicken, and mac and cheese in the city. And, for those with a sweet tooth, pies and cakes are available for purchase as well.

There is typically a line wrapped around the building on Sundays, so those interested should plan a visit another day or anticipate a slight wait.

Jam out at a local concert

Femdot rocks crowd at the House of Blues Zain Karim/zainkarim_

Whether its at the House of Blues, Toyota Pavilion, the Echo Lounge, or the different spots around Deep Ellum, there is no shortage of places to enjoy a concert this summer.

Whether its your first concert or your millionth, get out and explore the music scene this summer.

Samm Henshaw takes center stage at the House of Blues Dallas Brysen Smith/staybryght

Dallas has been putting on a ton of great shows lately, check your local venues and get to one!

Conquer your fears at Six Flags

Six Flags over Texas

There a few things genuinely more thrilling than a roller coaster ride and Six Flags over Texas has plenty of rides to get your heart pumping.

Six Flags over Texas

Enjoy fan favorites like the Texas Giant, Batman, and Titan and for the first-time ever visitors will be able to ride the Aquaman: Power Wave ride when it opens this summer.

New Aquaman-themed ride coming to Six Flags this summer Six Flags over Texas

Aquaman: Power Wave, is a launch-style coaster that suspends riders in a 90° angle before hurtling them across the more than 700 feet of track at 63 miles per hour.

To purchase and reserve tickets to Six Falgs over Texas, visit the official website here.