Daniel Defense- maker of the rifle used in the Uvalde shooting- could face lawsuits, withdraws from the NRA convention

Daniel Defense withdraws from NRA convention following Uvalde shooting Lisa Marie Pane/AP

Daniel Defense is one of the largest privately held gun manufacturers in the country and boasts sales nearing $100 million, according to Forbes.

Each year, Daniel Defense manufactures and distributes tens of thousands of guns- one of which was purchased and used by the Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos.

Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 kids and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was a local high school student with few if any friends who officials said legally purchased two assault rifles and rounds of ammo on his 18th birthday last week.

In wake of the tragic shooting, Daniel Defense has since pulled out of the NRA convention taking place this weekend in Houston.

A Daniel Defense spokesman told NBC News that the company decided to skip the NRA event in Houston "due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where one of our products was criminally misused."

Up until Wednesday, Daniel Defense, a fan favorite at the NRA show, was set to occupy a booth at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Following their withdrawal, the booth will now be occupied by NRA sponsors.

On Daniel Defense's website, the manufacturer acknowledged its role in the event.

"As reported in Governor Abbott's press conference, it is our understanding that the firearm used in the attack was manufactured by Daniel Defense," the company said. "We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations."

Daniel Defense is known to profit off of these types of tragedies. Following the Sandy Hook massacre, CEO Marty Daniel told Forbes that sales of their guns skyrocketed. Daniel said that fear of gun control almost always leads to a spike in sales.

"The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 drove a lot of sales," Daniel told Forbes. "That was a horrible event and we don't use those kinds of terrible things to drive sales but when people see politicians start talking about gun control, they have this fear and they go out and buy guns."

This time around, gun violence may wind up costing Daniel Defense, as the gun manufacturer will likely face several lawsuits.

Earlier this year, the families of nine Sandy Hook victims settled a lawsuit for $73 million against Remington in what is the largest payout by a gun manufacturer in a mass shooting case.

In the Remington case, families argued that the gun manufacturer promoted their weapons to troubled young men. Victims of the Uvalde shooting may be able to take a similar avenue, although legislation passed in 2005 will likely absolve Daniel Defense of liability.

In addition to the ongoing, Uvalde-related investigation, the company is also under scrutiny for running an advert that included a toddler holding a gun.

Daniel Defense faces backlash for incendiary ads Daniel Defense

The picture was shared from the Daniel Defense official Twitter page, which has since been locked, with the caption "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

The post was shared on May 16, the same day the Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos turned 18.

Frankly, even with Daniel Defense running questionable adverts and withdrawing from the NRA convention, families of the victims in the Uvalde shooting face an uphill battle in forming a lawsuit.

Gun legislation is constructed in a way that makes pinning any sort of blame or fault on the manufacturer difficult. However, given the severity and nature of the case, there may be a way for the families to receive financial compensation.

For more information on the potential Daniel Defense lawsuit, read more about it here.