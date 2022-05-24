Philadelphia Eagles awarded international rights to Ghana, become the first NFL team with a market in Africa

Getty Images

The NFL is expanding its global reach by adding four new international markets. These markets, called International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA), are foreign markets that NFL teams seek fandom in.

Of those new markets, the Eagles were granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana, making them the first NFL with an African market.

"We've seen great momentum since teams began entering their markets earlier this year," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events. "From launching social media accounts to hosting in-market events, to announcing Draft picks from locations around the world, clubs are creating moments to really engage and energize our international fanbase. We look forward to seeing what the Eagles and Rams have planned for their new markets."

Seeing the IHMA coverage grow to different corners of the world is a welcome sight to see and something the league should be proud of. With the amount of international talent in the NFL on the rise, it makes sense to market to their homes as well.

After the newest additions, the NFL IHMA program now includes 19 teams granted across 30 international markets in 10 different countries.

With access to Ghana approved, the Eagles will now be allowed to make commercialization and marketing efforts in that country- Africa's the first-ever NFL-related business endeavor.

This summer, the NFL will host its first camp in Africa. Part of the NFL Pathway program, this developmental camp will take place in Ghana and afford foreign players in the area an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Following a camp in April with Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent, the league announced a three-day camp will take place in the capital of Accra in June. It will feature players who previously participated at regional events led by Osi Umenyiora, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end with the New York Giants.

"I tell people all the time that the game doesn't just belong to America," Umenyiora said in a TV appearance on Good Morning Football. "It's such an incredible sport that it needs to be played everywhere."

The Eagles will be able to begin their marketing campaigns in Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana on June 1. For more information on the NFL Pathway program, visit the official website here.