Philadelphia Eagles awarded international rights to Ghana, become the first NFL team with a market in Africa

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1rXR_0folfXnX00
Getty Images

The NFL is expanding its global reach by adding four new international markets. These markets, called International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA), are foreign markets that NFL teams seek fandom in.

Of those new markets, the Eagles were granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana, making them the first NFL with an African market.

"We've seen great momentum since teams began entering their markets earlier this year," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events. "From launching social media accounts to hosting in-market events, to announcing Draft picks from locations around the world, clubs are creating moments to really engage and energize our international fanbase. We look forward to seeing what the Eagles and Rams have planned for their new markets."

Seeing the IHMA coverage grow to different corners of the world is a welcome sight to see and something the league should be proud of. With the amount of international talent in the NFL on the rise, it makes sense to market to their homes as well.

After the newest additions, the NFL IHMA program now includes 19 teams granted across 30 international markets in 10 different countries.

With access to Ghana approved, the Eagles will now be allowed to make commercialization and marketing efforts in that country- Africa's the first-ever NFL-related business endeavor.

This summer, the NFL will host its first camp in Africa. Part of the NFL Pathway program, this developmental camp will take place in Ghana and afford foreign players in the area an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Following a camp in April with Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent, the league announced a three-day camp will take place in the capital of Accra in June. It will feature players who previously participated at regional events led by Osi Umenyiora, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end with the New York Giants.

"I tell people all the time that the game doesn't just belong to America," Umenyiora said in a TV appearance on Good Morning Football. "It's such an incredible sport that it needs to be played everywhere."

The Eagles will be able to begin their marketing campaigns in Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana on June 1. For more information on the NFL Pathway program, visit the official website here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Eagles# Ghana# NFL# NFL News# Philadelphia

Comments / 18

Published by

I write about Dallas and Collin County sports, politics, interesting people, and environmental issues. I strive to shine a light on issues that are still in the dark and help to give a voice to the voiceless

Dallas, TX
1235 followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

Houston, TX

NRA won't cancel its convention in Houston in wake of the Uvalde shooting, still plans for Trump to be keynote speaker

Despite demands to cancel, NRA plans to host pro-gun conference just days after deadly school shootingNational Rifle Association. Just days after the deadliest shooting in Texas history, the National Rifle Association (NRA) will host one of its largest pro-gun conventions in downtown Houston this weekend.

Read full story
12 comments
Arlington, TX

Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence seeks partnership with LeBron James to upgrade school security in wake of Uvalde massacre

DeMarcus Lawrence calls on NBA star for support in decreasing gun violence in schoolsGetty Images. In wake of the Robb Elementary massacre that killed 21 students, Cowboys player DeMarcus Lawrence wants schools to improve and upgrade their security measures.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.

Read full story
33 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school should serve as catalyst for reformed gun regulation

There have been 212 mass shootings in this United States so far in 2022Jalyn Smoot/NewsBreak. TEXAS- A shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning, killing at least 19 students and two staff members in the process.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Cryptocurrency boom could send Texas power grid beyond its capacity. Does ERCOT have a plan to avoid widespread outages?

ERCOT predicts record demand for electricity in Texas this summerImage Courtesy of WBCSD. Texas will demand more electricity than ever before this summer. As triple-digit temperatures become more frequent, Texans are expected to use a record-shattering amount of electricity to combat the heat.

Read full story
37 comments
Dallas, TX

'Luka Magic' proving to be enough to fuel the Mavericks' title quest

Luka Dončić carries Mavs to first WCF appearance since 2011David Berding/Getty. Luka Dončić put on a clinic in the Game 7 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns. Dončić erupted for 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in what ended up being a stress-free win for the Mavs.

Read full story
1 comments

NFL stars Dak Prescott and Jalen Ramsey help boost funding for Plano-based smart gym OxeFit to $35 million

PGA star Dustin Johnson and reigning Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey join Dak Precott (above) as investors in OneFitOxeFit. Plano-based smart gym OxeFit added NFL veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey and pro golfer Dustin Johnson to its list of deep-pocketed investors.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas-based musicians and artist collective CHROMA to debut upcycled clothing line on Earth Day

CHROMA, an alternative hip-hop Latinx collective consisting of musicians Bleu Santana, Kalid Abdul, and POLITO, plans to launch an eco-friendly clothing line to commemorate Earth Day.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas to host the 16th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend, the largest horror convention in the nation, to close out April

DALLAS- Texas Frightmare horror convention and film festival, the premier horror festival of the southwest region, will host its 16th annual installment in Dallas at the end of the month. Presented by Arrow Video, the three-day convention will take place from April 29 through May 1 at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.

Read full story
6 comments
Dallas, TX

Chicago artist Saba brings 'Back Home Tour' to Dallas, ignites packed House of Blues crowd

Chicago independent rapper Saba made a visit to Dallas for his 'Back Home Tour' on Thursday night. His first tour since 2017, the 'Back Home Tour' is a world tour, making stops in both the US and UK.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Highlights, takeaways, and results from a historic WrestleMania weekend in Dallas

WrestleMania 38 in DallasDamon Sayles/The Athletic. DALLAS- The latest edition of WrestleMania, one of the biggest annual events in the wrestling industry, kicked off this year's festivities with night one of a two-day pay-per-view event.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Opinion: Dallas Cowboys' $2.4M voyeurism settlement is a cruel reminder of how toxic the workplace can be for women

DALLAS- Last Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a lofty $2.4M confidential settlement with four members of their acclaimed cheerleading squad after they accused a senior team executive of voyeurism as they undressed during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

Read full story
1 comments
Jackson, MS

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 high school recruit, commits to Jackson State, Deion Sanders in National Signing Day stunner

JACKSON, Miss- Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No.2 high school recruit in the nation, committed to Jackson State, an HBCU, on National Signing Day. Hunter is now the highest-rated prospect to commit to an HBCU since ESPN began rankings in 2006 and the first five-star prospect to sign with an FCS team.

Read full story
Texas State

Irving becomes the latest North Texas city to file a lawsuit against streaming giants Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+

Streaming services Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ are under fire for renouncing fees paid by cable companiesHulu. Irving is suing three major streaming services- Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix- in hopes of recovering franchise fees the city believes the companies owe for their use of wires located in the public right of way.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Texas to host the inaugural Frisco Football Classic. Here's everything you need to know about the newest NCAA bowl game

FRISCO, TEXAS- In order to accommodate all 84 bowl-eligible teams, the NCAA has expanded its playoff platform, adding 18 novel bowl games to the 2021-22 schedule. The Frisco Football Classic, one of the newest NCAA bowl game additions, will be played on Thursday, Dec. 23, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. It will be broadcast by ESPN.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas to spend $2M to update its biking infrastructure- which was twice voted as the worst city for cyclists in the U.S

Dallas to allocate millions to expand bike lane systemLime Bike. For the first time in a decade, the city of Dallas is improving its bike system. The city's new $4.35 billion budget, which was approved in September, allocates $2 million for Dallas' bike lane program. The city plans to extend the bike network’s coverage and connect it to more destinations.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Fatal aftermath of Travis Scott’s Astroworld could change how music festivals are structured moving forward

Astroworld Festival canceled after the death of eight people at Day 1 on Friday nightElizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle. HOUSTON- Following the deaths of eight people at the event Friday night, the Astroworld Festival is now under investigation by local and federal authorities.

Read full story
16 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Plans of a high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth move forward

Rendering of a type of bullet train Dallas may adoptCalifornia High-Speed Rail Authority. Plans to develop a high-speed transportation system linking Dallas and Fort Worth are moving forward. Soon, commuters will be able to travel between the two cities in mere minutes.

Read full story
10 comments
Dallas, TX

EXCLUSIVE: Dallas-based pop star A-Wall discusses his music journey, going viral on TikTok, and his upcoming album

A-Wall posed during a GGT photoshootKalid Robledo and Marvin Martinez. Life has been a blur for Aaron Parades, the Dallas-based pop star known as A-Wall, over the last few months. The artist behind the hit song and TikTok sensation "Loverboy," A-Wall never expected the track to go viral and described the exposure he got from it as surreal.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy