Dallas to host the 16th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend, the largest horror convention in the nation, to close out April

Image Courtesy of Texas Frightmare Weekend

DALLAS- Texas Frightmare horror convention and film festival, the premier horror festival of the southwest region, will host its 16th annual installment in Dallas at the end of the month. Presented by Arrow Video, the three-day convention will take place from April 29 through May 1 at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.

After humble beginnings at the Grapevine Convention Center when the festival was much smaller, Texas Frightmare has become an annual fan favorite amongst filmmakers and movie lovers, drawing thousands of attendees each year.

Image Courtesy of Texas Frightmare Weekend

Each year, Texas Frightmare hosts a panel of celebrities and horror movie stars. Legends such as Danny Trejo, Brad Dourif, George A. Romero, Clive Barker, Malcolm McDowell, Robert Englund, John Carpenter, and Tobe Hooper have all made appearances at the storied Texas Frightmare festival.

At this year's convention, horror movie stars Matthew Lillard and Carl Weathers headline a loaded Texas Frightmare celebrity lineup.

Lillard, known best for his role as 'Shaggy' in the live-action Scooby-Doo movie series and 'Stu' in the infamous Scream franchise, will be available for autographs, photo-ops, and will also participate in a live Q&A session.

Weathers, popularized by his role as 'Apollo Creed' in the award-winning Rocky movie series, as well as his roles in Predator and The Mandalorian, will also be available for autographs and photo-ops.

Other celebrities scheduled to attend include Dick Warlock, the actor and stuntman behind the infamous Mike Myers villain, Ross Marquand of The Walking Dead series, Ed Neal of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Neve Campbell of Scream, and many others!

Image Courtesy of Texas Frightmare Weekend

Image Courtesy of Texas Frightmare Weekend

As part of the annual festivities, there will also be a horror movie contest that indie filmmakers will compete in. Submissions for the contest are already closed and the winner will be decided at the convention.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the official Texas Frightmare website. For those wanting to reserve photo-ops or autograph sessions in advance, tickets can be purchased on the actor panel on the same site.

For a single-day pass, prices range from $35-45 depending on the date of attendance and a weekend pass for access to the full festival can be purchased for $55.

The event will once again take place at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport, it's home since 2012, where there is ample space to host the thousands of film junkies expected to arrive. The Hyatt Regency offers over 93,000 square feet of event space, which is more room for exploration than the 23,500 square feet of its Grapevine Convention Center predecessor. The Hyatt Regency also boasts 800 rooms of lodging and event space for convention visitors.

Given its rise in popularity over the years, those interested in attending are advised to secure tickets to the event as soon as possible.

For more information and updates on the Texas Frightmare Weekend, registration for their official newsletter can be found here. Announcements regarding the event are also posted on the homepage of the TFW official website.