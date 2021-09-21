The FRIENDS™ Experience brings the set of the award-winning sitcom to life is coming to Dallas this November

The FRIENDS Experience

"Friends" is almost inarguably one of the best, most successful sitcoms of all time. Debuting in 1994, Friends remained on the air for a decade straight- a feat television comedies scarcely accomplish.

Centered around a group of hard-working, down-to-earth group of friends in Manhattan, the show quickly grew into one of the most-watched programs in history.

The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002 for its eighth season. The show ranked no. 21 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time and no. 7 on Empire magazine's The 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

Soon, Dallas locals will be able to tour and take pics on the set of the award-winning sitcom.

Well, almost. The showrooms being put together, which will open in November, is a replica/remake of some of the most famous settings from the storied show.

The FRIENDS experience will have 12 explorable rooms of set recreations. Among them are Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. You’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy!

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Dallas will be located at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, TX. Tickets to the immersive photo gallery are on sale now through January 17th.

General admission starts at $32.50 and gives guests access to interactive set recreations, original props and costumes, photo ops, a retail store, and Central Perk.

The experience also offers a private, group option at a higher rate.

A Private Access ticket gives guests entry first thing in the morning and allows them to choose the group they attend with.

A maximum of 10 guests in one group can visit during these sessions.

Private Access groups will be checked in and allowed entry into the Experience five minutes apart to allow for maximum social distancing between groups.

Prices for the private group option begin at $384.

Given the popularity of the show, tickets are likely to fly off the shelves as Dallas locals race to snap a shot in Monica's kitchen or enjoy a sip of coffee at the aptly named Central Perk.

After years of pounding the drum for the return of the show, die-hard fans can now at least enjoy the scenes of the show.

Nestled in the Shops at Willow Bend, this immersive, photo-friendly gallery is at the perfect venue for a fun outing with friends and family.

In addition to the upcoming "Friends" experience, the Shops at Willow Bend has added a ton of great restaurants and bars recently. This newest venue only stands to make the mall even more enticing than it was before.

Dallas residents and "Friends" fans will have to remain patient a bit longer, as the 12-room walkthrough experience does not open until early November. When it does, though, you'll want to be amongst the first to say you toured and snapped a picture of the set.

