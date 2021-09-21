Dallas, TX

The FRIENDS™ Experience brings the set of the award-winning sitcom to life is coming to Dallas this November

Jalyn Smoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6oqr_0c0df5c200
The FRIENDS Experience

"Friends" is almost inarguably one of the best, most successful sitcoms of all time. Debuting in 1994, Friends remained on the air for a decade straight- a feat television comedies scarcely accomplish.

Centered around a group of hard-working, down-to-earth group of friends in Manhattan, the show quickly grew into one of the most-watched programs in history.

The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002 for its eighth season. The show ranked no. 21 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time and no. 7 on Empire magazine's The 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

Soon, Dallas locals will be able to tour and take pics on the set of the award-winning sitcom.

Well, almost. The showrooms being put together, which will open in November, is a replica/remake of some of the most famous settings from the storied show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFMm1_0c0df5c200
The FRIENDS Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eixWS_0c0df5c200
The FRIENDS Experience

The FRIENDS experience will have 12 explorable rooms of set recreations. Among them are Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. You’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy!

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Dallas will be located at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, TX. Tickets to the immersive photo gallery are on sale now through January 17th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLh5a_0c0df5c200
The FRIENDS Experience

General admission starts at $32.50 and gives guests access to interactive set recreations, original props and costumes, photo ops, a retail store, and Central Perk.

The experience also offers a private, group option at a higher rate.

A Private Access ticket gives guests entry first thing in the morning and allows them to choose the group they attend with.

A maximum of 10 guests in one group can visit during these sessions.

Private Access groups will be checked in and allowed entry into the Experience five minutes apart to allow for maximum social distancing between groups.

Prices for the private group option begin at $384.

Given the popularity of the show, tickets are likely to fly off the shelves as Dallas locals race to snap a shot in Monica's kitchen or enjoy a sip of coffee at the aptly named Central Perk.

After years of pounding the drum for the return of the show, die-hard fans can now at least enjoy the scenes of the show.

Nestled in the Shops at Willow Bend, this immersive, photo-friendly gallery is at the perfect venue for a fun outing with friends and family.

In addition to the upcoming "Friends" experience, the Shops at Willow Bend has added a ton of great restaurants and bars recently. This newest venue only stands to make the mall even more enticing than it was before.

Dallas residents and "Friends" fans will have to remain patient a bit longer, as the 12-room walkthrough experience does not open until early November. When it does, though, you'll want to be amongst the first to say you toured and snapped a picture of the set.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about Dallas and Collin County sports, politics, interesting people, and environmental issues. I strive to shine a light on issues that are still in the dark and help to give a voice to the voiceless

Dallas, TX
792 followers

More from Jalyn Smoot

Texas State

New Texas law to ban critical race theory from public schools is a step in the wrong direction

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that aims to further ban critical race theory from Texas public schools. Despite educators' constant plea against the move, an even stricter law against critical race theory was passed by Gov. Abbott, prohibiting teachers from covering certain concepts on race.

Read full story
613 comments

Billionaire and former Walmart CEO considering Texas as a possible destination to host proposed $400B utopian smart city

Former Walmart executive and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore has announced plans to build a utopian and sustainable metropolis in the United States. The proposed city would be built completely from scratch and its design is believed to be incredibly eco-friendly.

Read full story
445 comments
Dallas, TX

Popular Instagram craze and pop-up SNOWDAY is set to leave Galleria Dallas after this weekend

POP! by SNOWDAY, an immersive, technicolor photo booth that has been all the rage this summer, is set to leave Galleria Dallas for New Jersey after this week. POP! is an interactive experience for all ages that takes guests on an adventure through themed rooms and photo moments. A fully-immersive and truly unforgettable experience, POP! has been one of the biggest attractions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Read full story
2 comments
Plano, TX

Plano city council approves plan to invest millions of dollars in improvements to roads, sidewalks and local libraries

Massive improvements throughout the Plano area are on the way in light of a new, multi-million dollar proposal by the city council. The approved plan by the Plano city council paves the way for three major projects and property renovations.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Frisco ranks as top real estate market in the United States, giving North Texas four cities in the country's top ten

Frisco voted best housing market in United StatesFrisco Watertower. Frisco, an emerging Dallas suburb, was voted as the best housing market in the United States in a national poll.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Five things to do in the Dallas area before August ends

August may be winding to a close, but the summer fun is only beginning in Dallas. In a city that never sleeps, there is always a lot to do in Dallas and this weekend is no different.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas passes $72 million rapid rehousing plan to place 2,700 homeless people in apartments by 2023

Dallas city officials approved a $72 million initiative to help provide stable housing for roughly 2,700 unsheltered locals. The rapid rehousing program begins in October and is said to help cover certain expenses like deposits and application fees to help homeless people secure apartments.

Read full story
20 comments
Fort Worth, TX

A $5B electric vehicle factory may be headed to Fort Worth, could rival the massive Tesla plant underway in Austin

Rivian Automotive Inc., an Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company, is in negotiations to invest at least $5 billion to build a factory in North Texas. Backed by Amazon and Ford, the factory has its sights set on producing roughly 200,000 vehicles per year, according to a presentation by the city of Fort Worth’s Economic Development Department to the City Council.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Projected to surpass $2B in yearly revenue, the Dallas store has been the biggest cash cow for Nebraska Furniture Mart

The largest site of the five Nebraska Furniture Mart stores, the Dallas location is now also the biggest moneymaker for the furniture franchise. Located in The Colony about 30 miles north of Dallas, the Texas store has generated over $940 million through the first six months of the year.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas proposed city budget tops $4 billion. Here's how they plan to spend it

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax unveiled a proposed $4.35B city budget on Saturday, which outlines funding for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The budget outlines how taxpayer dollars and federal funds will be allocated, putting a heavy emphasis on public safety.

Read full story

Luka Dončić, Mavericks agree to historic $207M supermax contract extension

Luka Dončić has performed as one of the best players in the league since his rookie year in 2018. Now, he will also be paid like one of the premier NBA talents. Today, the Slovenian star agreed to an eye-popping five-year, $207M contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County moves COVID-19 threat level to red following "frightening trajectory" of cases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Unsplash. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced late Tuesday that the county has increased its COVID-19 threat level to red. This unanimous decision to revert to red was made after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dirty Bird, CHROMA to headline live show at award-winning Dallas venue Ruins

This Saturday, Good Shows LLC will host live music performances in downtown Dallas. The live event division of Good Game Talent, Good Shows looks to live up to its name this weekend.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Rooftop Cinema Club outdoor movie screenings tops list of Dallas hotspots this summer

Summer Series at Dallas Heritage VillageRooftop Cinema Club. As the summer swings into full gear and mask mandates are slowly repealed, people have been eager for opportunities to shop, dine, and relax outdoors. Following a year of stay-at-home orders, nearly everyone has been itching to return to life beyond the four walls and soak up the sun.

Read full story
Texas State

President Biden Disappointed by Texas Judge’s decision to end DACA, Plans to Appeal

TEXAS- Last Friday, a Texas judge ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program designed to prevent the deportation of immigrants brought to the U.S as children, was unlawfully constructed. The ruling stated that those who are already enrolled in the program and have work permits are safe, but declared that DACA would no longer be accepting new applicants.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Maverick stars Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki set to grace NBA 2K cover

Dallas Maverick stars Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki set to grace NBA 2K cover. For the first time in the 22-year history of the NBA 2k video game franchise, a Dallas Maverick is set to grace the cover. In fact, the Mavericks are breaking their decade-spanning 2k cover drought.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy