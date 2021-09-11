Billionaire and former Walmart CEO considering Texas as a possible destination to host proposed $400B utopian smart city

Telosa city design Bjarke Ingels Group/Telosa

Former Walmart executive and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore has announced plans to build a utopian and sustainable metropolis in the United States. The proposed city would be built completely from scratch and its design is believed to be incredibly eco-friendly.

Lore recently unveiled plans for his proposed utopia, tentatively named Telosa, which stems from the Ancient Greek word Telos, meaning “highest purpose.”

“The mission of Telosa is to create a more equitable, sustainable future. That’s our North Star,” Lore said in a promotional video. “We are going to be the most open, the most fair, and the most inclusive city in the world.”

Lore envisions Telosa, a massive city that projects to yield a population density comparable to San Francisco, to serve as a model for the ideal city. When discussing the project, which will require over $400 billion in funding, Lore stated that he wants Telosa to replicate and exhibit the best qualities found in other popular regions around the world.

"What we're trying to do is combine some of the best [traits] of different cities in the world and bring it together," said Lore. "So think of Telosa being as vibrant and diverse as New York City.. combined with efficiency, safety, and cleanliness found in a city like Tokyo..combined with the social services, sustainability, and the governance model of a city like Stockholm."

Lore designed Telosa to help narrow a growing wealth gap in America and was not shy about his desire for the proposed city to be more of a utopia. Lore also preached that equity and inclusion will be core values of the proposed city.

As great as the imagined utopia sounds, finding a location for such a massive project is no small order.

Currently, Texas is on the shortlist for the proposed $400 billion smart city. Given the need for ample property space, it is no surprise to see Texas as a potential candidate to host Telosa.

Even with the recent wave of corporate offices being added in Texas, the Lone Star state still has plenty of room for more.

The warm weather, booming economy, and room to grow have made Texas a hotspot for corporations looking to relocate. Landing Telosa would be the latest in a string of recent business successes for Texas.

If chosen to host Telosa, Texas would essentially be adding a metropolitan powerhouse out of thin air. Within 40 years, the smart city aims to cover over 150,000 acres and house over 5 million people.

The envisioned city will be built in several stages, according to Bloomberg. The first phase is targeted to be complete in 2030 and will consist of 50,000 people living in a circular neighborhood of 1,500 acres. Once populated, the city would expand the first phase by encircling it with subsequent layers of 1,500-acre neighborhoods.

Telosa would include renewable resources to power the city, autonomous cars, diverse housing options, and a 15-minute commute for people to access work, school, and other amenities.

Such a city would no doubt bring a ton of jobs to Texas and boost the state's already prosperous economy even further.

Texas will compete with Arizona and other southwestern U.S regions to host Telosa.

