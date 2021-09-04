Plano city council approves plan to invest millions of dollars in improvements to roads, sidewalks and local libraries

Plano Municipal Center

Massive improvements throughout the Plano area are on the way in light of a new, multi-million dollar proposal by the city council. The approved plan by the Plano city council paves the way for three major projects and property renovations.

Renovations to Harrington Library, road reconstruction, new sidewalks, and the replacement of water lines headline the three major components of the proposed plan.

The Harrington Library facility, which has not recently been in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, will undergo $5.4 million in property renovations and expansion to fix those issues. The construction work will be funded by the 2017 Bond Referendum.

Another major project approved by the city council is to reconstruct Commerce Drive from 15th Street to Plano Parkway, the city stated in an email. The plan details that roughly $3 million will go into the reconstruction.

The project includes 2,400 linear feet of 37-foot-wide street and curb pavement, sidewalks, driveways, barrier-free ramps, and 2,700 linear feet of new 12-inch PVC water line.

The project is designed to prevent the further deterioration of the already aging water lines and will be funded by Street Improvements and Water Capital Improvement Programs.

Furthermore, the city will spend $1.5 million to improve 5th Street sidewalks from Coit Road to Custer Road. This investment was made to provide better pedestrian access, the city stated. New concrete shelter pads, which typically protect patrons from various weather hazards, will be installed for future DART bus stops.

The new Fire-Rescue Training Center will also be receiving a facelift as part of the new plan. The facility is set to receive $54,000 in fitness equipment, a move the city hopes betters the entire staff.

The Fire-Rescue Training Center, which has been under construction, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

The proposed plan by the Plano city council is not earth-shattering by any means but does highlight the people-first nature of the city. An increased road lane and sidewalk presence should lead to smoother traffic.

This also continues an intentional effort by the city to improve road conditions. Earlier this year, an ultra-thin layer of asphalt was laid on local roadways. From Dallas North Tollway near Windhaven Parkway to the western city limit and from Parker Road from Preston Road to Independence Parkway, asphalt foundation was used as a base for the overlay.

According to the city, some of the benefits of installing a thin overlay include smoother driving and eliminating water intrusion into the base of the road.

The proposed plan's emphasis to get Harrington Library in alignment with Americans with Disabilities Act standards also reveals compassion for the disabled community in the area. Making the library more accessible for all is a wonderful gesture by the city council and makes the facility a greater asset to the city.

This is likely not the last big plan approved by the Plano city council so stay tuned for more local updates!

