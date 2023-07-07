Nevada homeowners can still get thousands for their mortgage in stimulus money

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4738Zc_0nIfrXo700
moneyPhoto byJp ValeryonUnsplash

If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially. In fact you can get up to $100,000 for your mortgage. (source)

How to apply for the Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of Nevada may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

  • Own and live in a home in Nevada as your primary residence
  • Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19
  • Are unemployed or underemployed
  • Suffered a significant loss of income or reduction in income or a significant increase in expenses due to the pandemic.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think about this information?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media. 

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# stimulus# government# 2023# economy

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
49K followers

More from Jake Wells

Georgia State

Major changes to Medicaid and food benefits in Georgia

If you or someone you know has Medicaid or receives food benefits, you'll want to know that major changes are coming soon to both of these programs in Georgia. A federal emergency was declared on Jan. 31, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus response Act (FFCRA), which included a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) stops.

Read full story

New Mexico residents to get up to $1,000 from the state

Did you know that earlier this year, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state legislature approved rebates and economic relief payments for residents of New Mexico? These rebates include a $1,000 refundable income tax rebate for married couples filing joint returns, heads of household, and surviving spouses. (source)

Read full story
Ohio State

Thousands of Ohio Residents Are Losing Medicaid Coverage

Is someone you care about currently enrolled in Ohio's Medicaid health insurance program? If that's the case, it's important for you to be aware of upcoming significant changes that will affect this program.

Read full story
Ohio State

Own a Home in Ohio? Don’t Miss Out on up to $25,000

Are you aware that as a homeowner in Ohio, you have the opportunity to get up to $25,000 for mortgage assistance? Here is more info that will tell you all about this new program that applies to many Ohio homeowners.

Read full story

Senators want to provide an extra $2,400 in Social Security

Were you aware that Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have recently introduced the Social Security Expansion Act? This proposed legislation aims to enhance Social Security benefits by an additional $200 per month, equivalent to $2,400 annually. Proponents of this bill affirm that it would not result in tax increases for more than 93 percent of American households.(source)

Read full story
1 comments

Up to $40,000 available to New Hampshire residents

If you’re a homeowner in New Hampshire, you may be entitled to get some help from the Homeowner Assistance Fund to pay your mortgage if you experienced financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Here’s how this program works.

Read full story
Ohio State

New Bill Would Give Ohio Residents More Social Security Income

Are you or is someone you care about receiving Social Security income? Well, you'll want to know that United States Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to give you more money. Together these two United States Senators introduced the new Social Security Expansion Act. This act would expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year. In addition, the founders of this bill say that this bill would not raise taxes for over 93 percent of American households. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Will you still be receiving a $800 payment from the state?

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you probably heard that about payment of up to $800 coming your way according to an update. The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. Governor Ivey wants to send the money back to taxpayers.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

This Ohio Small Business Is Changing Lives Through Soap

When you think of soap, you don't typically think of lives being changed. But that's exactly what Hope Soap is doing. The owner of Hope Soap is Nathan Walden. Nathan once struggled with a skin issue called dermatitis. After years of doctors appointments, testing, and medication, he decided to create his own remedy.

Read full story
Berea, OH

Rare creature found in Ohio park

Imagine jogging on a trail in the woods and you see a creature like nothing you've never seen before. That's exactly what happened to Tammy Stevens as she was running on the Bridle Trails in Berea, Ohio. Tammy found an albino raccoon, which is very rare. An estimated 1 in every 10,000-20,000 raccoons is born with albinism.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Huge changes to Medicaid in Virginia

If you or someone you know has Medicaid, you'll want to know that major changes are coming soon in Virginia. On May 1, an estimated 300,000 Virginians who rely on Medicaid for health coverage as the state re-evaluates their eligibility over the next 12 to 14 months.

Read full story
1 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Summer Reading Program starts at the Cuyahoga Falls Library

All ages are invited to join the Summer Reading Program at the Cuyahoga Falls Library. The program took off yesterday and all ages can sign up online on this page or in person at the library. The Cuyahoga Falls library is even giving out some really nice cloth registration bags to those who sign up first, so don't delay. One bag per family. You can visit the Children's Desk or Information Desk (on the upper level) to register or pick up a bag.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan residents can get up to $25,000 in new government program

Did you know that you may qualify to get up to $25,000 in money for your mortgage in Michigan? Here’s more information about these government programs that can give you money for your house payment.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio families would receive up to $3,600 per child each year in new proposal

Did you know that President Biden is calling for is the restoration of the full Child Tax Credit in the 2024 budget? This new proposal would expand the credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children six years old and above and to $3,600 per child for children under six years of age. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Senators want to give Ohio residents $2,400 more in Social Security income

Did you know that the Social Security Expansion Act was recently proposed by Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)? This new legislation proposal would expand Social Security benefits by $200 each month or $2,400 a year. The founders of this bill say that this bill would not raise taxes for over 93 percent of American households. (source)

Read full story
17 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin homeowners can still get up to $50,000 for their mortgage

Are you a homeowner in Indiana that is struggling financially to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses? You'll likely want to apply online to get some money through the Homeowner Assistance Fund where you may be eligible to receive up to $40,000 in funds from the government.

Read full story

New Jersey residents seeing Social Security income increase

Did you know that New Jersey residents are paying an average of $740 more⁠ each month due to inflation? This same source also says that the rate of inflation is as high as 12%. (source) Thankfully, here's some good news if you're one of the millions of Americans in the United States that receives Social Security Income. On average, the Social Security benefits have increased by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks started going out at the beginning of 2023.

Read full story
California State

New proposal would give California families up to $3,600 for each child

Did you know that President Biden is calling for is the restoration of the full Child Tax Credit in the 2024 budget? This new proposal would expand the credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children six years old and above and to $3,600 per child for children under six years of age. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Georgia residents can now save up to $18,000 with new program

If your feeling a bit financially strained right now, know you're not remotely alone. With inflation as high as 13% and paying an average of $600 more⁠ each month due to inflation according to this source, it is no wonder that you're feeling the financial pain.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy