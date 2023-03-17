Social Security increases are now coming to Georgia residents

Jake Wells

money in handsPhoto byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

Are you struggling financially right now in Georgia? Well, Georgia residents are paying an average of $700 more⁠ each month due to inflation. In addition, the inflation rate has been quoted as being as high as 15%. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security Income. On average, Social Security benefits have increased by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks started going out at the beginning of 2023.

What is a cost-of-living adjustment?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

Additional help is available for many residents

But are these increases actually enough to help people? As I mentioned above, many Georgia residents are paying around $700 more each month. If that's the case, an increase of $140 per month doesn't cover the cost of the price increases.

If you still need some assistance, you can go to the state of Georgia benefits page here. You may qualify for many different programs such as energy assistance, food assistance or even help with your mortgage here if you suffered financially due to the pandemic.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.

# money# economy# social security# 2023# government

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
42K followers

