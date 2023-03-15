Free college for migrants in proposal by NYC Mayor

college Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash

Did you know that Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, wants to send some migrants to college for free? According to a report, this plan from Mayor Adams would provide an estimated 100 migrants with 12 months of classes, room and board in Sullivan County.

First estimates of the cost of this program

While the plan's total cost has not been disclosed, the first estimates are that taxpayers would pay $1.2 million in the first year, based on the price of two semesters at SUNY Sullivan. So the approximate cost would be $12,000 per individual per year. (source)

The pilot program is to be directed by The NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). This new department is responsible for increasing access to city programs, benefits, and services by conducting outreach; and helping advise on the legal service needs of immigrants.

Some opposition to this program

Rep. Elise Stefanik serves as chair of the House Republican Conference. Stefanik strongly the disagrees with Mayor Adams' plan, saying the plan would be "making a permanent welfare system for illegal immigrants in New York State."

What do you think about this story? Do you agree with paying for college for migrants in New York? Why or why not? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

