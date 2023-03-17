Signs to look for if your iPhone or Android phone has been hacked

iphone browsing Photo by abillion on Unsplash

Are you wondering if that computer in your pocket is really safe? That's a legit concern as we all have so much of our digital lives on our phones.

Here are a few things to look out for whether you have an iPhone or Android phone.

You're noticing some sluggish smartphone performance.

You click on an app and you notice that it is definitely taking longer than expected to load. That's one of the first signs that your phone's safety could be compromised. The same goes if the app crashes randomly too. You might have downloaded an app that is slowing down your entire phone and could be potentially dangerous malware.

Your phone's battery level drops faster than usual.

Yes, smartphone batteries drain faster as you use your phone over time. But if you notice that your phone's battery level is dropping rapidly, it could point towards malware. Sometimes malware is secretly running away in the background on your phone.

Your phone is running abnormally hot.

Malware will use up or strain your phone’s resources. If your phone is warm or even hot to the touch, this could be a sign that it’s been hacked.

You see new apps on your phone.

Be especially aware of unrecognized or suspicious apps on your home screen. Some malicious apps will install new apps, with the hacker hoping that you don’t care or notice.

What should you do next if you think you've been hacked?

If you think your smartphone may have been infected with a virus, malware or something else sketchy, the first thing to do is download a reliable antivirus app and run a scan.

If the problem persists, the last resort may be to factory reset your phone – but back up important files like photos and contact information that you know is safe first.

