Ohio residents can save hundreds or more on their taxes this year with these programs

Did you know that tax preparers charge an average of between $164 to $209 per hour to do your taxes this year? (source) the good news is you can likely save yourself hundreds of dollars. In many cases, you can simply do your taxes yourself (or you can get even get help) for free. If you are an individual or family filing a tax return with income of less than $73,000, you can file your taxes for free with IRS Free File.

It is important to note that this program is available only through IRS.gov., so please don't go anywhere else other than the official IRS website. Some providers include OLT Onlinetaxes, Taxslayer, FreetaxUSA, TaxAct, and more. There are ten providers in all and you can browse them all right here.

If you have some tax experience, you can also use the IRS Free Fillable forms here where there are no income limits at all. Just keep in mind that you will be doing the work there, not having a system tell you what to fill into the forms.

Get Tax Support For Free

The IRS has two free programs to help you file your taxes. The first one is called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). The second is the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program. These programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. You can learn more about this program here from the IRS.

If you would like another option, please know that most libraries offer free tax assistance. Just visit this handy resource that features all of the libraries in Ohio.

