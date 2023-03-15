Up to $40,000 for eligible Tennessee residents in homeowner program

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Did you know that the state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money? Best of all, you may be eligible to get some of this money for your mortgage, rent, or more. In fact, you can get up to $40,000 in the Tennessee Homeowners Assistance Fund program that I'm going to share about below.

Federal money to help eligible homeowners pay their mortgage

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, included a provision for the Homeowner Assistance Fund. It provided up to $9.61 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source). Rather than administering the money directly, the Feds handed it over to the states. Tennesseans may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Tennessee as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Have a household income at or below 150% of the National Median income, which is currently $135,000

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, remember that Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Funds available for renters too

You don't have to be a homeowner in order to receive some money either. Renters may benefit from the following programs, all accessible from links on this site.

Family Self Sufficiency (FSS)

Rental Housing Property Managers, Owners, and Landlords

Energy Assistance Programs for Renters

Additional programs may be available at the city or county level. Visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition at this link for a list of available programs in your community.

The more time that passes the more of these funds will be used, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

Feel free to leave a comment about these programs. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.