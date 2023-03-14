Pennsylvania residents seeing Social Security income boost

counting money Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Is your wallet feeling a bit lighter these days? Residents of Pennsylvania are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠ each month and the inflation rate has been quoted as being as high as 12%, which means you are paying hundreds of dollars more for the same items each month. (source) That's a serious strain on any budget, let alone one that is based on a fixed income.

Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security Income. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

How does the Social Security Administration handle these changes?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

Another possibility for more support for Social Security?

It is worth noting that Bernie Sanders (along with several senators) has proposed a new bill called the Social Security Expansion Act that would expand benefits by an average of $2,400 a year per person and completely finance Social Security for the next 75 years.

