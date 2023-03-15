Up to $50,000 available to Indiana residents in homeowner program

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Are you a homeowner whose primary residence is in Indiana? Are you struggling financially to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses? You'll likely want to apply online to get some money through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The IHAF is funded under the Homeowner Assistance Fund – a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This federal program provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source). The purpose of it is to help Americans avoid housing instability during the economic disruption of the past couple of years.

Note that these federal funds must be used by the states by September 30, 2025. Just click here for the online prescreening option to see if you are eligible. According to the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network, the maximum per household IHAF assistance amount is capped at $50,000 per household. (source)

Help is available for renters too

If you're a renter, don’t feel left out. Indiana wants to show you some love too. The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance program has paused accepting applications last summer as they complete disbursing their remaining funds. However, you can sign up to a list to be notified if the program reopens.

Meanwhile, there are some other options for renters to consider:

IndianaHousingNow.org has a search feature for affordable rental housing.

Housing4Hoosiers.org provides quick links to multiple state and national resources providing assistance with housing, housing discrimination, energy, lead-based paint issues, legal resources, and resources related to mobile homes.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.