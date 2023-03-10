Where to find the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza in box Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash

Cleveland has many great pizza places to choose from, each with their own unique style and flavors. So where should you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.

Edison's Pizza Kitchen

Edison's Pizza Kitchen is located in the historic Tremont neighborhood. Edison's Pizza Kitchen offers New York-style pizzas with creative toppings like smoked gouda, bacon, and figs. They also have an extensive craft beer selection. It's worth noting that the Tremont location will be moving to 2258 W. 10th Street during Spring 2023. So it's probably a good idea to call for any updates. You can visit their website here.

Pizza 216

Pizza 216 is a place known for its ambiance and its wide variety of beers, but don't let that fool you, it's also one of the best pizzas you'll find in Cleveland. Pizza 216 is located in downtown Cleveland. Pizza 216 is known for their giant, 20-inch pizzas with creative toppings like lamb sausage, tzatziki, and feta cheese. They also offer vegan and gluten-free options. The service is quick and makes it the perfect place to grab a pizza before or after a good show. If you want to learn more about Pizza 216, you can visit their website click here .

Saucy Brew Works

Saucy Brew Works is located in the old Steelman Building, the owners transformed the place to make it the perfect go-to for a good brew and pizza. You have to order food and drink at the bar but the service is fast and very welcoming. The pizza crust is perfectly crispy and never disappointed me so far. The wide variety of beer should assert any kind of beer lover, I personally really enjoy their Habituale Kolsch Style Golden Ale beer.

To order online, click here and if you want to learn more about Saucy Brew Works you can visit their website here . I hope this article helped you satisfy your pizza cravings.

I know I only included several locations here and there are many other options in Cleveland, so please tell me your favorites in the comments section below.