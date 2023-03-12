Biden's 2024 budget proposes up to $300 per month per child for families in Ohio

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

President Biden just released the 2024 budget proposal and here are some of the highlights that would likely affect you the most.

Tax credits for families with children and American workers

The President is calling for the restoration of the full Child Tax Credit enacted in the American Rescue Plan. The Budget would expand the credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children six years old and above and to $3,600 per child for children under six. Which would be up to $300 per month for those eligible parents. (source)

A focus on lowering the cost of prescription drugs

The Inflation Reduction Act would serve as a stepping stone of sorts to continue lowering the cost of prescription drugs. The Budget also proposes to limit Medicare Part D cost-sharing for high-value generic drugs used for certain chronic conditions like hypertension and high cholesterol to no more than $2. (source)

Housing costs would be lowered with new initiatives

The President says there is a critical shortage of affordable housing in communities throughout the country. The new budget proposes $59 billion in mandatory funding and tax incentives aimed at increasing the affordable housing supply. The Budget also includes $10 billion in mandatory funding to incentivize State, local, and regional jurisdictions to make progress in removing barriers to affordable housing developments. (source)

Of course those are just a few of the main points of the Biden budget proposal. You can read more about it with any of the links above.

So, how would these budget items be funded?

There are several ways that the budget would fund the 2024 budget. The White House would expand corporate taxation beyond the minimum tax by raising the standard corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. The new budget also proposes quadrupling the stock buyback tax passed as part of the IRA, and raising the capital gains rate paid by investors to 39.6 percent for those earning more than $1 million. (source)

What do you think of the Biden administration budget proposal for 2024? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.