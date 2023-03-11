Where you can get the best pizza in Chicago

Chicago pizza Photo by Manvi Mathur on Unsplash

Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for some amazing pizza.

Spacca Napoli

Spacca Napoli serves an authentic Neapolitan style pizza baked in an oven built by third and fourth- generation artisans from Napoli. The crispy and delicate dough will please everyone and the outstanding wine selection perfectly compliments the flavorful menu.The kitchen crew uses Ingredients carefully sourced from selected vendors. You can visit their website here.

Piece

If you want to try something a little different, you might want to sample the honey batter chicken fried pizza at Piece. It's a white pizza with that signature honey battered chicken, blue cheese, scallions, a signature buffalo sauce and then it is topped with crunchies. Want something more traditional? Go for the red pizza with tomato, mozzarella, and a thin, crispy crust with golden brown edges. Each pizza has generous helping of toppings and there are so many options you can even come up with a pizza combination of your own. You'll find the website for Piece here.

Lou Malnatis

I could easily be saving the best for last right here. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940's working in Chicago's first deep dish pizzeria. He brought his passion and pizza expertise, and his wife Jean, to Lincolnwood. Together they opened their first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria back in 1971. Lou is known for his great pizza, his sense of humor and endearing personality. The team is friendly and welcoming.You can Malnati's pizza online here.

Did I miss one of your favorites? Please feel free to share one of your favorites in the comments section. Thanks!