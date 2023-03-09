New Jersey residents getting payments up to $1,500 from the state

money in hand Photo by Joshua Rondeau on Unsplash

New Jersey is still sending residents stimulus funds as property tax rebates to eligible homeowners and renters with the program called Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR). The deadline to submit for this program was on February 28th, but you may still submit your application as a paper form, by telephone or you can submit it online here. It is important to note that applications filed after February 28, 2023, may be denied for late filing, according to the state of New Jersey. (source)

The details of this specific program

Homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 get a $1,500 rebate, while those with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 get $1,000. Renters also are eligible for a $450 rebate, if they don’t make more than $150,000. (source) Payments for this program are scheduled to go out the first few months of 2023 and should come by May.

ANCHOR payments will be paid in the form of a direct deposit or check, not as credits to property tax bills. If you have any questions, you can contact the state government of New Jersey here or you can call the New Jersey Department of Treasury at 609-292-6748

