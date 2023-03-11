Lowes policy change embarrasses veteran and eliminates discount on many items

wallet Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Did you know that Lowe's changed the store policy of offering a 10% discount to veterans? Recently Sam “Rawhide” Newman was expecting the Lowe’s military discount when he bought a dishwasher at the store on River Highway (N.C. 150) in Mooresville, he told The Charlotte Observer last week.

But to his surprise, he was told that this purchase did not qualify for a discount.

Confusing for customers

If you visit the Lowe's website about the military discount you'll see that Lowe’s offers a 10% Everyday Military Discount on most full-price items to extend our gratitude to those who have served or are currently serving our country in the US armed forces.

But there is a small asterisk on the discount is on most items, not all items.

In the frequently asked questions section of this page you'll find that the discount cannot be applied to major appliances (including related accessories and parts), gift cards, previous purchases, fees, installations (sold separately or as part of a bundle comprising both product and services), or any other services (such as rentals, labor, delivery, shipping, extended protection plans).

This change evidently took effect during the spring of 2022 but was not openly featured on Lowe's website until last summer (source).

