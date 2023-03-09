Hungry? Here's where to get the best Asian food around Akron

Asian cuisine Photo by Mulan Sukrisno on Unsplash

Do you ever wonder where you can find the best Asian cuisine in Akron? Well, look no further, I've got you covered. Here are some of the best places to find some delicious food near home.

House of Hunan

The House of Hunan is found at 2717 W Market St. This restaurant is known for its delicious Chinese cuisine, especially its Hunan-style dishes. They also offer a sushi bar and a variety of vegetarian options. The website also offers online ordering here.

Chin's Place

Chin's Place is found at 474 W Market St. in Akron. The food is consistently good, made with quality ingredients! Dishes can be modified, but it is recommended that you try them as the chef prepares at least once. There is a dining room as well as take out. Here is the Chin's Place website.

Golden Dragon

You will find Golden Dragon at . This restaurant has been a favorite among locals for years. The service is so kind and warm. The staff will likely remember your face and name when you visit. They offer a variety of classic Chinese dishes, including moo shu pork and egg rolls. You can find the menu for Golden Dragon here.

Where are your favorite places to go for Asian cuisine in the Akron area?

