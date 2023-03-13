2023 IRS tax rate changes means more cash for Florida residents

counting money Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

There is no doubt that Florida has been hit very hard by inflation. A recent Consumer Price Index shared The food index increased 10.3 percent over the past year, led by a 11.9-percent increase in the food at home index as all six major grocery store food groups increased over the year. The food away from home index is also up 7.8 percent. (source) Thankfully, there is some good news that will help you out. The IRS is also adjusting some tax components for inflation which means you'll see changes when you file your 2023 income tax teturn.

Here is where you'll see changes on your 2023 taxes

You'll be saving in several areas. For example, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source)

You can also watch this short video courtesy of CNBC that summarizes the savings for taxpayers.

If you would like more information about these changes, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

What do you think about this news from the IRS?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. Please consult a professional before making any financial decisions.