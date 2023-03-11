New York residents can save thousands of dollars with new tax credit

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Wouldn't it be nice to save thousands of dollars when you do your taxes this year? Well, here's some good news for you.

Last summer, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. This law is the largest-ever investment to preserve our environment and combat climate change. From the air we breathe to the energy we rely on, the benefits of this legislation — for the planet, for our country, and for New Yorkers —cannot be overstated. (source)

The Inflation Reduction Act also allows Americans to save thousands when they buy energy-efficient appliances and products. One of the most common ways to get this credit is to purchase an electric vehicle.

Save Thousands Of Dollars With An Electric Vehicle

According to the IRS, if you bought a new, qualified plug-in electric vehicle (EV) in 2022 or before, you may be eligible for a clean vehicle tax credit up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.

The credit equals $2,917 for a vehicle with a battery capacity of at least 5 kilowatt hours (kWh) and you get an additional $417 for each kWh of capacity over 5 kWh. The maximum credit you can get is $7,500. This credit is nonrefundable, so you can't get back more on the credit than you owe in taxes.

Other Areas To Help You Save Money

There are many other areas that you can help save you money too for energy efficient home improvement, biodiesel, and alternative fuels, using wind and solar power, and much, much more. For more info, you can visit this official page with the IRS.

What do you think about these tax credits?

