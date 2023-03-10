Big changes coming to Target stores in 2023

Target store front Photo by Photo by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons)

Target has big plans in store for this year. One of the biggest changes is that Target will be building bigger stores that measure about 150,000 Square feet such as the one in Katy, Texas. These larger stores will have a footprint about 20% larger than the average store. And will have much more storage space for inventory. (source)

In addition to some bigger stores coming, over 20 new stores will be opening this year in the United States, including a four new ones in New York with a store opening in Times Square, Brooklyn, Port Chester, the Bronx, and in Manhattan. For more info about each location click here.

New Drive-up Options For Customers

Starting later this spring, many Target shoppers will be able to return unopened products to select stores without leaving their cars. Customers will simply use the Target app and be able to use the parking spaces normally used for picking up packages. According to the Business Insider, Target expects to roll out the service to nearly 2,000 US locations by the end of the summer.

Expect Faster Deliveries To Customers

Target will have more supply chain sorting facilities for faster deliveries. According to this corporate article, in early 2023, Target will have nine of sorting facilities across the country — including new locations in Chicago and Denver.

What do you think of these changes coming to your local Target store?

