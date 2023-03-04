Akron, OH

Where to get the best Mexican food in the Akron area

The Akron area has some incredible Mexican restaurants. In fact, there are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in the Akron area.

Titos

Titos has been under New ownership since January 2019. Get ready for some fantastic new food items and some amazing new fresh Margaritas. Tito's Mexican grille will bring you the very best in Authentic Mexican food. Tito's Mexican Grill is located on Manchester Road in Akron. For more info, visit their website here.

Pancho and Lefty's

Pancho and Lefty's is in Stow and has been open for over 20 years. The restaurant is owned family-owned and operated. Each entree, side dish and sauce has been developed from homemade recipes you simply cannot find anywhere else. For example, even the chips and salsa here taste different--and in my opinion better--than what you'll find anywhere else. For more info, you can visit their website here.

El Mason

El Mason has all of your traditional Mexican favorites, top-shelf margaritas, and more. The food is quick and fast. Be careful not to fill up on the free chips and salsa. You want to save room for the flan, or fried ice cream for dessert. El Mason is located at 657 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. You can learn more about El Mason on their website here.

Those are three of the best Mexican restaurants in the Akron area. Do you have a favorite you would like to share? Feel free to add it to the comments. Thanks!

