The nicest places to live in Ohio

Ever wonder where the nicest places are to live in Ohio? Ohio has some amazing areas for every price range. In this post I'm going to share some of the most desirable areas in the Buckeye State.

Columbus

Columbus is the largest city in Ohio and is home to several universities, including Ohio State University. There are also many museums, theaters, and cultural institutions. Columbus also has a thriving food scene, with many restaurants serving up delicious farm-to-table cuisine. The median home price is $209,000 at time of publishing.

Dublin

Dublin is another suburb of Columbus known for its excellent schools, low crime rate, and high quality of life. It is home to many parks and recreational opportunities, including the Dublin Arts Council, which hosts a variety of cultural events throughout the year. The median home price is $387,000 at time of publishing.

Hudson

Hudson is located in northeastern Ohio north of the Akron area. Hudson is a picturesque town known for its historic architecture, charming downtown area, and excellent schools. It is home to Hudson Springs Park and the Hudson Trails. The median home price is $322,000 at time of publishing.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati is found in southern Ohio right on the Ohio river. Cincinnati is the home to several professional sports teams, including the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as many museums, theaters, and performance venues. The median home price is $181,000 at time of publishing.

Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington is a suburb of Columbus. The city of Upper Arlington is known for its excellent schools, low crime rate, and beautiful homes. The city is home to several parks and recreational opportunities, including Thompson Park and Northam Park. The median home price is $475,000 at time of publishing.

Did I miss an area you love? Please feel free to share in the comments!

