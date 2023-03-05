Major changes coming for food stamps and Medicaid in Ohio in 2023

shopping for groceries Photo by Juliana Mayo on Unsplash

If you are on health insurance through Medicaid or receive food through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits,you'll want to know that major changes are coming soon to both programs.

Both Medicaid and SNAP have been operating under different regulations ever since a federal emergency was declared on Jan. 31, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which included a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) stops.

During this time, Ohio could not remove individuals from their Medicaid rolls as long as the public health emergency was in effect.

What you can do

According to the Ohio Department of Medicaid, normal operations started in February. As a result, some Ohio Medicaid members will be disenrolled from the program.

The first round of termination letters being mailed to those who are no longer eligible beginning in April 2023. That's why it is very important to make sure that your contact information is up to date. (source)

For more information visit the Ohio Benefits website here.

