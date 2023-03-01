New tax credit can save Ohio residents thousands of dollars

money Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Wouldn't it be nice to save some money on your taxes? Well, the Inflation Reduction Act allows Americans to save thousands when they buy energy-efficient appliances and products. One of the most common ways to get this credit is to purchase an electric vehicle.

You can save up to $7,500

According to the IRS, if you bought a new, qualified plug-in electric vehicle (EV) in 2022 or before, you may be eligible for a clean vehicle tax credit up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.

The credit equals $2,917 for a vehicle with a battery capacity of at least 5 kilowatt hours (kWh) and you get an additional $417 for each kWh of capacity over 5 kWh. The maximum credit you can get is $7,500. This credit is nonrefundable, so you can't get back more on the credit than you owe in taxes.

Other areas where you can save money on taxes

There are many other areas that you can help save you money too for energy efficient home improvement, biodiesel, and alternative fuels, using wind and solar power, and much, much more. For more info, you can visit this official page with the IRS.

