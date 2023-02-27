Where to find great Italian food in the Akron area

Italian food Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash

Where can you go in the Akron area that has the best Italian food? Thankfully, there are quite a few convenient options. I've narrowed it down for you. Here are three choices for a wonderful Italian meal in the Akron area.

D'Agnese's At White Pond Akron

D'Agnese's at White Pond Akron is one of Akron’s favorite dining destinations. D'Agnese's features both delicious Italian and American cuisine. You can dine in their casual lounge area, intimate dining room or go outside on the patio when the weather is nice. You have your choice between veal and chicken entrees, pasta dishes, pizzas and more. Here is the website for D'Agnese's at White Pond.

Spaghetti Warehouse

The Spaghetti Warehouse is found at 510 Main St. in downtown Akron just about a half a mile from Canal Park. The Spaghetti Warehouse is a popular choice for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations, reunions, promotions or just a night out with family and friends. Some must have dishes include the 15-Layer Lasagne and the spaghetti with hand rolled meatballs. The Italian Wedding soup is great too. You can find the Spaghetti Warehouse website here.

Leo's Italian Social

The founders of Leo’s Italian Social call it a gathering place to meet for cocktails and conversation. The goal of the restaurant is to connect with each other by sharing delicious food, well-made cocktails, and great wine.There are many options on the menu such as Shortrib ravioli, calamari, crab cakes and much more. For more info about Leo's Italian Social, visit their website here.

So those are my three favorite Italian restaurants in the Akron area. Did I miss one of yours? If so, please feel free to let me know in the comments!

