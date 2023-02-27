Pizza shop in Columbus says it is 'now hiring non-stupid people'

hiring sign Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash

Santino’s Pizzeria is located in the Columbus area. And recently this business had two signs posted that read "now hiring non-stupid people.” One sign hung on the side of the building, while a copy of it also hung upside-down above the entrance.

Santino's PIzzeria has stated that they have had some problems with employees not showing up or just walking off during a shift. The store manager, Heather Stockton, said the sign was meant to be a joke. (source)

Perhaps there is more to this story

One parent of a 16-year old employee said that the store is constantly staffed by only a couple teenagers. This individual also stated that the teen left a shift when told they would be running the store alone during the day. (source) Doing more with less has been the norm for many small businesses. But if Santino's is wanting one teenager to run the store alone, it makes sense that there would be very high turnover.

Other problems in retail

According to Forbes, Low wages and lack of benefits are a recurring pain point for retail workers, but they also feel little to no control of their work schedules, inconsistent hours and lack of training to move up the ladder.

When that information is taken into consideration, it is easy to see why there is such a problem with finding and keeping good retail workers. But a bad boss will also not keep good workers, especially in a very competitive retail environment.

