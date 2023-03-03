How do you know if the water is safe to drink in Ohio?

water in cup Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

After the disaster in East Palestine, you might be wondering if your water is safe to drink in Ohio.

Well, according to the Ohio EPA after testing the results show no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine’s municipal water system. In addition, test results from the combined, treated water from all five wells also showed no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment. With these tests results, Ohio EPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink. (source)

But if you don't live in East Palestine, you'll definitely want to check with your local government to confirm that the water is safe to drink in your area.

What you can do to be sure your water is safe to drink

If you still want to be cautious, there are some things you can do to make sure that your water is safe to drink at home.

First, you can opt drinking bottle water. While costly, it is probably the safest and most convenient option.

Another option is to boil your water at home. According to the CDC, you should boil your water to make it safe to drink. Boiling is the surest method to kill disease-causing germs, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

Third, you can buy a filter. There are many different options here. You can check out this resource from the CDC as well for more info.

There are other options you have too such as using ultraviolet light and chemical tablets and more that are also things you can do. You can find out more from this resource from the CDC.

What do you think about this story?

Please feel free to share what you think in the comments section. If you found this article helpful, I really appreciate it when you share it with friends or family on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.