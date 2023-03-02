New IRS changes mean more money back to Ohio residents

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

If you're struggling financially right now, know you're not remotely alone. Inflation has taken a toll on Ohio residents. On average, households are paying $679 more each month when compared a year ago for expenses. (source)

But how about some good news? The IRS has taken note of these financial challenges individuals are facing due to inflation and they are making some changes to lower the amount of taxes you pay on your 2023 tax return and also increase the amount for the standard deduction.

Where will you see changes for inflation on your taxes?

You'll be saving in several areas. For example, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source) If you would like more information about these changes, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

What do you think about this news from the IRS? Do you think the IRS should have done even more to help with inflation or do you think that this change is adequate?

