Get a one-time payment from the state? IRS just ruled if it is taxable

money in hand Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Did you receive a payment from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) Many individuals received up to $650 (for joint filers) from the state.

For several weeks, the IRS did not decide if this money should be taxed or not. Well, the good news is that IRS finally came to a conclusion and it is likely the decision that you wanted the IRS to make.

The IRS says it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief in Indiana. (source)

The above statement means that people in Indiana do not need to pay taxes on their payments from the state.

If you need more help regarding your taxes

If you are ever not sure about an IRS issue, it is always best to talk to a certified professional or you can get in touch with the IRS directly here. There is a handy drop down menu with phone numbers that you can call.

What do you think about this news from the IRS regarding payments in Indiana?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.