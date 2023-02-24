When should you expect your income tax refund in California?

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

The IRS has issued nearly 18 million refunds in the amount of $15.7 billion, the agency reported. The average refund amount was $1,963, down from $2,201 last year, according to the IRS. But with near 40 million people in California, clearly there are a lot more refunds to be processed.

Here’s how to figure out when you can expect your 2023 tax refund and what you can do to get it faster.

What is the quickest way to get your refund?

According to the IRS, the quickest way to get your tax refund is through a direct deposit into a bank account. Taxpayers can use direct deposit to transfer refunds in up to three accounts. Combining electronic filing and direct deposit to file early produces the fastest refunds, according to the IRS, and some may be eligible to file electronically for free.

Some possible reasons for delays

Some tax returns can take longer to process for a variety of reasons such as when a return is filed on paper, includes errors, is incomplete, or needs further review. Payments can also be delayed if the tax form includes a specialty document. Those can take up to 14 weeks to process.

Tracking your refund

24 hours after you've filed you can use the IRS2Go app or the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website to track your refund. Those are the best options to find out more information about your refund. 9 out of 10 refunds are processed in less than 21 days. (source)

What do you think of this news from the IRS?

