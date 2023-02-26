Big menu changes coming to McDonald's in 2023

Photo by Visual Karsa on Unsplash

Chicago-owned McDonalds is trying some new things on its menu by introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. This item is being co-developed with Beyond Meat , the California-based maker of plant-based meats. These nuggets are called the McPlant Nugget. The McPlant Nuggets will be made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter.

There is already a McPlant burger that has been developed by McDonalds. The McPlant is a juicy burger made with a plant-based patty, which was also co-developed with Beyond Meat. It comes with slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato slices, ketchup, mustard, mayo and American cheese on a sesame seed bun. This menu item has limited availability and will debut in Germany next week. (source)

This might sound like a very surprising move by McDonalds, but there clearly is a demand for healthier eating options when going out to eat. In addition, McDonald's is seeing record profits. The gross profit for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 was $13.207B, a 4.98% increase year-over-year.

What do you think of these food offerings at McDonalds? Would you try them or would you pass on them?

