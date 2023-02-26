Big menu changes coming to McDonald's in 2023

Chicago-owned McDonalds is trying some new things on its menu by introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. This item is being co-developed with Beyond Meat, the California-based maker of plant-based meats. These nuggets are called the McPlant Nugget. The McPlant Nuggets will be made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter.
There is already a McPlant burger that has been developed by McDonalds. The McPlant is a juicy burger made with a plant-based patty, which was also co-developed with Beyond Meat. It comes with slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato slices, ketchup, mustard, mayo and American cheese on a sesame seed bun. This menu item has limited availability and will debut in Germany next week. (source)
This might sound like a very surprising move by McDonalds, but there clearly is a demand for healthier eating options when going out to eat. In addition, McDonald's is seeing record profits. The gross profit for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 was $13.207B, a 4.98% increase year-over-year.
What do you think of these food offerings at McDonalds? Would you try them or would you pass on them?
Feel free to leave a comment about this story. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.
Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.
Comments / 100