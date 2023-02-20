Deerfield Beach, FL

The most affordable place to buy a beach house in Florida in 2023

Jake Wells

photo of beach

Have you ever wanted an affordable beach house? Well, if the answer is yes, I've got some great news for you. Here's the gem that has the most affordable housing right on the beach: Deerfield Beach.

Deerfield Beach is a city Broward County, Florida This city is just south of Boca Raton and north of Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale. The city is named for the numerous deer that once roamed the area. As of the 2020 census, the population was 86,859. (source)

"Deerfield Beach is a bit of a hidden gem and offers the benefits of seaside living at a much lower price. More expensive homes are right on the water and less expensive options are further inland," Clare Trapasso, the deputy news editor for Realtor.com.

Sound too good to be true? It's really not! You can find over 400 homes available now currently in Deerfield Beach at the time of publishing. Some are as low as $70,000 for a space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just click here for more information.

There are a variety of things to do in Deerfield Beach, such as going to the Deerfield Beach Boardwalk, Quiet Waters Park, Deerfield Island Park, Sullivan Park and more. If you're thinking about having a beach home, definitely consider looking at Deerfield Park.

Are you familiar with Deerfield Beach? If so, you're welcome to share your thoughts about this location.

