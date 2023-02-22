Chicago, IL

Chicago residents can still apply online to get $500

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3navLF_0koWnChQ00
money in handsPhoto byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

The city of Chicago plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents a one-time $500 payment. And the great news is that there are still openings to submit an application.

The applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus, according to a city news release.

What the application process looks like for applicants

If you've filed your 2019 taxes, you'll want to complete an interest form. You will only need your basic contact information and photo ID to do that. If you are then invited to complete a full application, you will be asked to submit documents that verify your tax filings for 2019, proof of residence in Chicago, and your dependent’s photo ID.

For domestic workers who have spent a year or more providing at-home services, this application will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. Workers will be asked to submit documents to Heartland Human Care Services to verify your information. Individuals that cannot provide this information, the city will work with you to confirm your eligibility.

The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.

What do you think about this story?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media. 

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes. If you would like to read articles on your phone, please consider downloading the NewsBreak app by using this link right here. I get a small commission for each download at no cost to you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# 2023# politics# government payments

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
40K followers

More from Jake Wells

Akron, OH

Where to get the best Mexican food in the Akron area

The Akron area has some incredible Mexican restaurants. In fact, there are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in the Akron area.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

The nicest places to live in Ohio

Ever wonder where the nicest places are to live in Ohio? Ohio has some amazing areas for every price range. In this post I'm going to share some of the most desirable areas in the Buckeye State.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Major changes coming for food stamps and Medicaid in Ohio in 2023

If you are on health insurance through Medicaid or receive food through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits,you'll want to know that major changes are coming soon to both programs.

Read full story
69 comments
Ohio State

New tax credit can save Ohio residents thousands of dollars

Wouldn't it be nice to save some money on your taxes? Well, the Inflation Reduction Act allows Americans to save thousands when they buy energy-efficient appliances and products. One of the most common ways to get this credit is to purchase an electric vehicle.

Read full story
7 comments
Akron, OH

Where to find great Italian food in the Akron area

Where can you go in the Akron area that has the best Italian food? Thankfully, there are quite a few convenient options. I've narrowed it down for you. Here are three choices for a wonderful Italian meal in the Akron area.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Pizza shop in Columbus says it is 'now hiring non-stupid people'

Santino’s Pizzeria is located in the Columbus area. And recently this business had two signs posted that read "now hiring non-stupid people.” One sign hung on the side of the building, while a copy of it also hung upside-down above the entrance.

Read full story
14 comments
East Palestine, OH

What can you do to make the water safe to drink in Ohio?

After the disaster in East Palestine, you might be wondering if your water is safe to drink in Ohio. Well, according to the Ohio EPA after testing the results show no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine’s municipal water system. In addition, test results from the combined, treated water from all five wells also showed no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment. With these tests results, Ohio EPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink. (source)

Read full story
80 comments
Ohio State

New IRS changes mean more money back to Ohio residents

If you're struggling financially right now, know you're not remotely alone.Inflation has taken a toll on Ohio residents. On average, households are paying $679 more each month when compared a year ago for expenses. (source)

Read full story
52 comments
Ohio State

Dewine wants to double the tax rate for a new tax in Ohio

As you likely know, online sports betting became legal in Ohio at the beginning of the new year. Currently, the tax on sports betting is at 10% in the state. But in Dewine's recent proposal the new tax rate for sports betting would double and increase to 20%. This tax would be paid by casinos and teams running sportsbooks with mobile companies such as DraftKings and Barstool Sportsbook.

Read full story
112 comments
Akron, OH

Where can you find the best pizza around Akron?

There’s just nothing like a good pizza, and here in Akron, we have tons of options all over town. So here are two of the best places to pick up a pizza in Rubber City. If I missed something, just leave a comment below.

Read full story
23 comments
Akron, OH

Fun indoor activities to do in Akron

When the weather is cold or rainy in Akron, you're probably looking for something fun to do. Well, here are some things you can enjoy no matter what your age. The Akron Art Museum is a contemporary art museum in downtown Akron that features a diverse collection of modern and contemporary art. The museum has several changing exhibitions throughout the year, as well as educational programs and events. Best of all, Children under age 17 are always free. There are a variety of art programs for children offered throughout the year.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Georgia residents can save hundreds or more when doing their taxes

Did you know that tax preparers charge an average of between $164 to $209 per hour to do your taxes this year. (source) Why not save yourself hundreds of dollars? In many cases, you can simply do your taxes yourself (or you can get even get help) for free. If you are an individual or family filing a tax return with income of less than $73,000, you can file your taxes for free with IRS Free File.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

Get a one-time payment from the state? IRS just ruled if it is taxable

Did you receive a payment from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) Many individuals received up to $650 (for joint filers) from the state.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

When should you expect your income tax refund in California?

The IRS has issued nearly 18 million refunds in the amount of $15.7 billion, the agency reported. The average refund amount was $1,963, down from $2,201 last year, according to the IRS. But with near 40 million people in California, clearly there are a lot more refunds to be processed.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Big menu changes coming to McDonald's in 2023

Chicago-owned McDonalds is trying some new things on its menu by introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. This item is being co-developed with Beyond Meat, the California-based maker of plant-based meats. These nuggets are called the McPlant Nugget. The McPlant Nuggets will be made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter.

Read full story
100 comments
Akron, OH

Here's where you can find the best burger in Northeast Ohio

If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at The Farmer's Rail.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio residents can apply to get up to $25,000 for their mortgage

Are you struggling financially in Ohio? If so, know you're not alone. Here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some money to pay your mortgage or rent. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.

Read full story
36 comments
Deerfield Beach, FL

The most affordable place to buy a beach house in Florida in 2023

Have you ever wanted an affordable beach house? Well, if the answer is yes, I've got some great news for you. Here's the gem that has the most affordable housing right on the beach: Deerfield Beach.

Read full story
17 comments
Ohio State

Governor Dewine's tax plan includes a tax deduction for $2,500

In case you didn't hear about it in the 2023 State of the State address, Mike Dewine has a tax plan for Ohio. Dewine says that he wants to ease the financial burden on new parents.

Read full story
157 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy