Chicago residents can still apply online to get $500

The city of Chicago plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents a one-time $500 payment. And the great news is that there are still openings to submit an application.

The applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus, according to a city news release.

What the application process looks like for applicants

If you've filed your 2019 taxes, you'll want to complete an interest form. You will only need your basic contact information and photo ID to do that. If you are then invited to complete a full application, you will be asked to submit documents that verify your tax filings for 2019, proof of residence in Chicago, and your dependent’s photo ID.

For domestic workers who have spent a year or more providing at-home services, this application will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. Workers will be asked to submit documents to Heartland Human Care Services to verify your information. Individuals that cannot provide this information, the city will work with you to confirm your eligibility.

The Resiliency Fund 2.0 is supported by the city’s Chicago Recovery Plan, a nearly $1.9 billion share of federal pandemic relief.

