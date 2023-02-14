Governor Dewine's tax plan includes a tax deduction for $2,500

money in wallet Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

In case you didn't hear about it in the 2023 State of the State address, Mike Dewine has a tax plan for Ohio. Dewine says that he wants to ease the financial burden on new parents.

One of the first ways he wants to do this is by repealing the State’s sales tax on critical infant supplies, things such as diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers, and safety equipment.

In addition to those areas, he also wants to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction.

"Many Ohio parents must choose between taking on full-time, full-year work or staying unemployed or underemployed, because they cannot afford the high cost of childcare," said Dewine.

Dewine also proposes in the new state budget that 15,000 more Ohio children in working families will have access to high-quality childcare.

A Major Tax Increase For Sports Betting

There is also a tax increase on sports betting. Currently, the tax on sports betting is at 10%. In Dewine's proposal it would increase to 20%. This tax would be paid by casinos and teams running sportsbooks with mobile companies such as DraftKings and Barstool Sportsbook. The additional revenue would go to schools for athletics and extracurricular activities. Some of the revenue would also go toward problem gambling and to administrative costs of overseeing sports betting.

What the other party is saying about this plan

Representatives Beth Liston, D-Dublin, and Michael Skindell, D-Lakewood, raised concerns about the impact of the proposed tax deductions. “Families that make around $31,000 and under would not receive any dollars, any benefit, from a tax deduction,” Skindell said.

What do you think about Dewine's proposal? Do you support it or do you think it is not enough? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.