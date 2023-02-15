Crime is the number one problem in Chicago according to recent poll

police on street Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

The number one issue for Chicago voters is "Crime and public safety" and nothing else comes close. This information comes from an independent poll that was commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.

In this poll, 625 registered Chicago voters which topics were most important to them as they vote for the next mayor of Chicago. Of those voters, 44% picked crime and public safety, 13% chose criminal justice reform, and 12% picked the economy and jobs.

Chicago’s major criminal complaints spiked by about 41% overall in 2022 compared to the previous year, despite a 14% decline in murders, Chicago Police Department data shows.

Financial consequences in Chicago due to crime

Last fall, Ken Griffin the billionaire founder of Citadel—and the richest man in the state—publicly shared that crime and public safety was the reason he was the reason he moved his company from Chicago to Miami. “When you’ve got great schools, a great environment and your streets are safe and clean, that’s when you’ve got a place you want to live in and call home," Griffin said in a recent interview.

