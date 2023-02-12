Up to $30,000 in stimulus money available for homeowners in Illinois

Jake Wells

Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage? If so, here is some good news for you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look closer at the details.

Options for homeowners

What are your options if you actually own your home? Well, first, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support. This program reopened this month. Homeowners can fill out applications by going here: illinoishousinghelp.org.

Renters can go here for assistance

If you are in the process of being evicted, you'll want to know about CBRAP, The Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program. CBRAP provides funding to Illinois tenants and landlords across the state who have pending cases in eviction court. Applicants may qualify for up to $25,000 in emergency rental payments that can include up to 15 months of past-due rent and 3 months of future rent payments to prevent eviction.

As always, these programs can close pretty suddenly when funds run out, so please hurry if you want to apply.

What do you think of these programs for Illinois residents? Do you think they might help you out?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

